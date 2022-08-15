Home page World

Of: Armin T Linder

Instead of fine luxury cuisine, a former top chef now serves quick snacks at the Rewe snack bar. And he’s happy with the job.

Berlin – The retail trade is always looking for motivated staff – and even in the difficult Corona years, it was not uncommon for people to find jobs who could hardly or hardly work in their previous industry. caused a stir, that a hit star slipped over the Rewe uniform.

Rewe: Former top chef is now working on the snack bar

Also at rewe Jens Heber (36) found accommodation. The former top chef now works at the snack bar in the Rewe market on Genslerstrasse in Berlin. report that BZ and picture. Corona also met Heber, but at the same time caused thoughts as to whether he sees his future as a chef. The answer was “no”.

The job change has a lot to do with the working conditions in the catering industry, which is “the only employer where overtime is a matter of course,” says Heber. The industry is “a complete disaster” for family planning. Now he has a regular 32-hour week and, according to the report, even earns as much as he once did full-time as a chef. “Now I can plan down to the minute,” says the father of a small daughter, praising the benefits. In return, he puts up with the often monotonous work.

Rewe employee Jens Heber was once the sous chef

Heber began training as a chef at the age of 17 and worked as a deputy chef in Trier. He was so respected that his former employer in 2018 Facebook with him and the rhyming sentence “Heber am Weber” with him advertised a new grill offer: “From now on, our sous chef Jens Heber will spoil you at various events or private events with delicious grill specialties from our new Weber gas grill!”, said one Photo showing Heber smiling.

But he wasn’t happy in the long run. From Trier we went to Berlin. Now he gets everything better under one roof. And probably very few Rewe customers know who drapes the meat loaf on the roll there. Rewe, Leberkäse, was there something? A photo made waves on the internet. (lin)