Of: Raffaella Maas

A Rewe customer received an enormous amount of money by returning a deposit. He showed his winnings on Reddit. How did he get this haul?

Munich – Since 2003, a deposit has been levied on selected one-way drinks bottles in Germany. There is a standard deposit of 25 cents for plastic beverage bottles and cans. By the way: If you forget to hand in the deposit voucher at the checkout, there is still no reason to panic, because the general statute of limitations applies to a deposit voucher. That means you can have the money paid out for three more years.

Profit through deposit: A Rewe customer collected that much

A Reddit user has returned the deposit in the rewe evidently made a particularly large profit based on his trust. It is unclear whether the author of the contribution actually submitted the deposit himself – but it seems that way. The user shared a photo of his haul on the Internet forum and jokingly let his community know: “Today’s round is on me”. The proud collector received a total of 40.10 euros when he went to the deposit machine. “Of course I don’t count myself among the richest in the deposit industry,” explains the Rewe customer, adding: “But I still feel proud.”

Big yield: A Rewe customer makes a good profit with deposit vouchers ©ObviouslyMartin/ Reddit

Rewe deposit: Is a poem the secret of the rich harvest? – User notices another detail

Between the numerous comments on his contribution, there is also the probably joking question of a user as to how the Rewe customer came to this wealth. He promptly replied with a little poem:

Oh big pledge I look up to you A lot of money, that’s what I wish for. A life of wealth and bliss And with the high gas prices to the bin.

“So you’re the Asi blocking the only deposit machine for half an hour, I understand!” wrote another user. The author probably replies ironically: “So I’m really stupid now. But wealth has to be earned.” Another user, on the other hand, pointed out a completely different detail. “Cut your fingernails,” he urged. “I’m sorry,” was the immediate reaction, “times were tough before the deposit revolution”.

However, he finally revealed to another user the truth of how he got the unusually high amount of deposit. According to his own statement, he brought several crates of water, beer and several bags filled with one-way deposit to the deposit machines in Rewe, which he could only accommodate with great difficulty in his car. Even without a poem, a deposit return should bear fruit – as long as the amount of empties comes together.

