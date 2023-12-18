Home page World

Did you think cashiers check their egg cartons at the checkout to make sure all the eggs are intact? Then you are wrong: the reason is actually completely different.

Syke — Cashiers open egg cartons at the checkout. There's nothing unusual about that. Probably everyone knows the situation. The reason for this may be different than you think.

On the platform Reddit A user recently shared what's really behind it: In a conversation with a cashier, she learned that she only looks into the egg cartons to check that there isn't anything else in the box. Because small items can easily be hidden in the box and then stolen. The user shared the anecdote in response to a sign that is currently hanging in the Rewe supermarket: “ATTENTION! “Repacking/refilling or emptying the egg packs is not permitted,” it reads.

Customers smuggled surprise eggs out of the supermarket in egg cartons

This precaution is not unfounded paranoia. There have actually been incidents where customers have stolen products by hiding them in egg cartons. On Reddit The user writes that, according to the cashier, it has happened several times “that people have replaced the normal eggs with surprise eggs and wanted to take them for the price of normal eggs.”

Surprise eggs or other little things aren't the only things that supermarket customers like to pick up. In one year, 262 shopping baskets were allegedly stolen from an Edeka store in Munich. Now the owner is threatening customers with a notice.

Small products can be hidden in the egg carton. (Symbolic image) © IMAGO

Whether such campaigns are really worth it remains to be seen: an egg costs on average 19 to 40 cents, while a surprise egg costs around 95 cents. The gain in this case wasn't all that great, especially since such an attempt leads to criminal charges. If you want to save money, you should take advantage of other options: you can save, for example, by shopping at cheaper discounters such as Aldi or Lidl or by changing your diet. For example, if you eat a vegetarian diet, you can save on expensive meat prices.

Even if it can sometimes be annoying, for honest customers the last look into the egg carton is not inconvenient: because it gives you one last chance to check the integrity of the eggs. (jus)