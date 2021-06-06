ofAndreas Knobloch shut down

If you go to Rewe in 2021, you don’t necessarily expect to think of Donald Trump first – but one customer felt reminded of the ex-US President.

Königstein – When shopping, the hygiene rules are the be-all and end-all for many. Masks, distance or disinfection are still very popular despite the falling incidence figures. The Coronavirus * is far from defeated or over. Some supermarkets use traffic lights, others offer a disinfectant at least at the entrance to exercise caution.

Rewe customer discovers wondrous sign

A Rewe * in the municipality of Königstein in Taunus has also set up a dispenser for disinfectants, which, however, suggests something different to a customer. He had to think of Donald Trump. Yes, what does the former US president have to do with a Rewe in the Hessian Rhine-Main area? The customer writes: “How nice from Rewe, in case Donald should come over”.

Rewe customer feels reminded of Trump – who threw bizarre theories around

The sign says: hand disinfection (please do not drink). Several questions arise: What must have happened there that this addition in the brackets was necessary? How often was it then drunk before the sign was actually stuck on? Or did people listen to Donald Trump?

The former US president, who was still in power at the beginning of the pandemic, has been criticized quite sharply for his handling of the virus. Confused advice adorned the headlines. The former head of state said during a press conference in late April 2020 that injections of disinfectant may cure the coronavirus. Some Americans died because they really swallowed that stuff. In Germany, too, there were calls to the poison control center after people tried it.

Trump asserted in retrospect, of course, that everything was only meant sarcastically. In the United States, the vaccination campaign under Biden in 2021 is making good progress – however, almost 600,000 people have died from the virus, and over 33 million have been infected. (ank) * tz.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA