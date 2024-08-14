Rewards | Vantaa plans to significantly increase the remuneration of its politicians

Rewards|The increases are justified by an increase in the general cost level.

Vantaa intends to increase the remuneration of its trustees by 20 percent. The Vantaa City Council will discuss the matter next Monday, August 19.

The increase would come into effect when the next council begins its operations on June 1 next year after the municipal elections.

According to the increase proposal, for example, the basic meeting fee of the chairman of the council and the chairman of the city board would be 350 euros in the future, while it is now 290 euros. The meeting fee for a member of the council and the city board would increase from 240 euros to 290 euros.

Vantaa has last increased the remuneration of its trustees in 2016.

“The revision has taken into account the increase in the general cost level since the previous revision, as well as a comparison with the current level of fees in other large cities,” the text of the agenda states about the reasons for the increase.

It is proposed that the remuneration of Vantaa trustees be tied to the cost of living index in the future.

In Helsinki, the meeting fee for the chairman of the council is 545 euros, while the chairman of the city board is paid 340 euros for the meeting. A council member’s meeting fee in Helsinki is 410 euros, a member of the city council is paid 340 euros.

In Espoo, the meeting fee for the chairmen of the council and the city board is 420 euros. Council and city board members are paid 355 euros per meeting.

