“Inviting employees not to get sick in order to reward them is paradoxical, as if the state of illness depended on the person. Every employer is free to try what he wants but a reward for those who don’t get sick very often is a boomerang.” Thus at Adnkronos Salute Marco Vitiello, vice president of Siplo, the Italian Society of Work and Organizational Psychology, intervenes on the phenomenon. “Then there is an issue, in this way the psychological contract, parallel to the legal one, between employer and employee is broken – warns Vitiello – It is as if the worker were told ‘don’t screw me and don’t pretend to feel bad ‘ and I’ll reward you. It’s a sort of mutual ‘betrayal’, given that by accepting the bonus the worker also admits to having gone too far with his illnesses.”

According to the work psychologist, “this type of bonus runs on a razor’s edge”, and also highlights the role of the professional: “we are a safeguard in companies and I don’t think that welfare can be declined in this way: companies must take also take care of the worker’s health and not play certain games.” In conclusion, the expert cites a piece of data: “A monitoring of the psychological bonus has established that since it was introduced it has also reduced absenteeism in the workplace”.