Morelia, Michoacán.- The Attorney General of the State of Michoacán (FGE) offered a reward for those who provide “reliable, useful and timely” information to find Leobardo Vieyra Mercado, Daniel Villanueva Cabrera and Ramón Humberto Galván Chacón and/or Ramón Humberto Valencia Chacón, who are possible responsible for the kidnapping of a 14-year-old girl in Apatzingán.

Derived from investigative acts, the FGE obtained data from objective and convincing evidence that relate to those mentioned above in the deprivation of liberty of ENV, perpetrated on September 5, 2022, in Apatzingán and whose until now, his identity is unknown. whereabouts.

The amount of the reward for the information that leads to the location, apprehension or detention of those investigated is 100 thousand pesos, for each one.

It is worth mentioning that the confidential identification number, the personal data, as well as the minutes that are drawn up and all the documentation and information that is generated, will be classified as strictly reserved and confidential, in accordance with the law.

The identification data of the alleged perpetrators are:

• Leobardo Vieyra Market: man approximately 38 years old and 1.65 meters tall; light brown complexion; short, straight, black hair; wide front with entrances; semi-populated, separated and semi-arched eyebrows; medium eyes with brown irises; nose with a medium and straight base; semi-studded mustache with drooping edges and a semi-populated piocha-type beard; oval shaped face; ear pinnae medium, with attached lobe.

• Daniel Villanueva Cabrera: man approximately 25 years old and 1.70 meters tall; White skin; short, dark brown, straight hair; broad front with prominent entrances; semi-populated, semi-arched and separated eyebrows; medium slanted eyes with brown irises; sinuous nose with a medium base; small mouth with thin lips; triangular shaped face; semi-closed beard and mustache; oval and medium auricles with lobe in regular gulf.

• Ramón Humberto Galván Chacón and/or Ramón Humberto Valencia Chacón: man approximately 29 years old and 1.68 meters tall; light brown complexion; straight black hair; median forehead; bushy, semi-arched and separated eyebrows; medium slanted eyes with brown irises; broad-based, convex nose; medium mouth thick lips; Sparse sparse mustache with drooping edges and a sparse piocha-type beard; large, oval ear pinnae with attached lobe.

Any information may be received at the Criminal Intelligence Agency of the Attorney General of the State of Michoacán, located at Periférico Independencia, number 5000, Colonia Sentimientos de la Nación, CP 58170, Morelia, Michoacán.

As well as in the email address [email protected]; and, to the telephone number 800 890 81 06 from anywhere in the country.

The offer and delivery of rewards will not be applicable to public servants with functions related to police institutions, prosecution and administration of justice, the penitentiary system and dependencies in charge of public security at the federal, local and municipal levels, as well as their spouses or blood relatives up to the fourth degree, by affinity or civil.