Reward | Management fees of state-owned companies have risen by up to tens of percent in a couple of years

In the spring of 2020, Minister Tytti Tuppurainen hoped for moderation in the salaries of the management of state-owned companies. Still, the fixed incomes of almost all board members of state-owned companies increased from 2019.

Times change, but the responsibility remains. This is what the Minister for Europe and Ownership Guidance said Titti Tuppurainen in the spring of 2020.

In the principle decision, corporate responsibility was emphasized both from the perspective of the climate and people. One of the themes brought up was the remuneration of the companies’ management, for which Tuppurainen hoped for reasonableness and transparency.

The latter wish has not been made easy for the citizen. The office of the Government’s ownership steering department quietly stopped publishing the remuneration summary on its website. This summary would reveal how much salary and bonuses were paid to the management of state-owned companies.

“The state, as an individual owner, no longer had grounds for it,” says the financial advisor of the Government Office’s ownership steering department Petri Vihervuori.

According to Vihervuori’s memory, the decision to end the compilation was made in 2016. He says that the decision was based on the EU’s directive on shareholders’ rights, which emphasized that reporting on the remuneration of listed companies is the responsibility of the companies.

“In previous years, we used to put summaries online, but as the owner we had already thought about the fact that this does not make sense. The state is only one owner in these companies. Why would one owner be the one to make the information public.”

According to Vihervuori, the ownership management department monitors earnings development in the same way as everyone else: from the remuneration report published in connection with the companies’ financial statements.

HS reviewed all listed companies in which the state is involved in the role of owner. The ownership percentage varies between more than six and less than 56 percent. The fixed fees of almost all company board members had increased since 2019, when the principle decision was issued.

The principle decision required reasonableness in rewarding the management of state-owned companies, especially in terms of fixed salaries. In his introductory remarks, Minister Tuppurainen urged due to the corona situation to emphasize restraint in all management rewards. This was not always the case.

Among listed companies, three stand out where the remuneration of board members has clearly increased more than others: Tieto-Evry, Metso Outotec and Nokian Renkaat. The fees in these companies increased by up to tens of percent.

The basic salaries of some CEOs increased by more than ten percent.

In terms of euros, the CEO’s base salary grew the most at the energy company Fortum. Piloted Fortum in 2019 Pekka Lundmark received a basic salary of 1,057,000 euros, while in 2021 the company’s CEO Markus Rauramo 1,559,000 euros. The state owns almost 51 percent of Fortum.

Basic salary a larger part of annual earnings is usually made up of various bonuses. These include long- and short-term incentives, various bonuses and additional pension payments.

In the increased total earnings of the largest pot received the CEO of the mining and technology company Metso Outotec Pekka Vauramo, whose income more than doubled. The wild growth is explained by the fact that in 2019, Vauramo did not receive performance or share bonuses.

In 2021, the company, on the other hand, celebrated the first anniversary of the merger of Metso and Outotec, which also brought Vauramo a hefty one-time bonus, almost the size of an annual salary, related to the merger.

It was different, for example, at Finnair, where no rewards were paid in 2021 at all.

Earnings were also affected by changes in the company’s management. The replaced CEO of the crane company Konecranes, Panu Ruotilan annual earnings were increased by the benefits related to employment termination, a total of 364,690 euros.

If the CEO changed, the salary could change a lot. This happened, for example, in Outokumpu and Sammo, where the salaries of the new managing directors were lower than their predecessors.

Outokumpu’s CEO Heikki Malinen total premiums decreased to Roeland Baan compared to as much as 67 percent. The change is mainly due to the fact that the company did not reach the goals set for it. Part of the difference is also explained by arrangements related to incentive fees.

The biggest increase in the earnings of company board chairmen was seen in the software company Tieto-Evry, where the chairman of the board by Tomas Franzén the premium increased by 22 percent in two years.

Although wages show growth for many companies, according to Vihervuori, the ownership management department, no individual development curve can be named for the development of wages and bonuses due to the corona pandemic.

“The corona pandemic affected the companies in different ways, and the companies have sized the remuneration according to the needs of each company. The fixed fees were practically at the same general level as in the market in general.”

According to Vihervuori, the state’s role in companies is similar to that of all other share owners.

However, the state has issued a decision in principle, which it requires companies to comply with.

Vihervuori commented on this decision by saying that the state, as a co-owner, can state its position, depending on the weight of the state’s ownership.

“It’s humane to wonder why the state doesn’t go to the company and bang its fist on the table. It’s because the state is a shareholder in this role,” says Vihervuori.

It seems that the minister’s statement has little effect on the companies’ remuneration policy. However, according to Vihervuori, the decision in principle is “a good support against which we can act in many matters”.

State Tuppurainen, the minister responsible for ownership management, responded to HS’s interview request by email early Friday.

According to Tuppurainen, the board fees of listed companies directly owned by the state are clearly below the market level.

“As the owner, the state requires that remuneration is reasonable, fair and transparent. At the same time, it must be ensured that state-owned companies must be able to hire management and personnel on competitive terms,” ​​Tuppurainen writes.

“I’m not advocating excessive fees, but on the contrary – I demand that they be reasonable.”

Correction November 12, 2022 at 10:40 a.m.: Due to an error in the calculation formula, the change percentages of directors’ remuneration were initially presented incorrectly in several points in the news. Incorrect information has been corrected in the text and in the calculator, and two incorrect graphics have also been removed from the story.