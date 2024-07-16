Russian company FORES promised 15 million rubles for the first downed F-16

The first serviceman to shoot down an American F-16 fighter jet will be paid 15 million rubles. This is the reward for destroying the plane announced by the Russian company FORES.

As the company’s director Ilya Potanin specified, those who shoot down subsequent F-16s or F-15s in the special military operation zone will also receive a bonus. But the largest fee will be taken only by the one who shoots down the first fighter. Potanin did not name the amount of payments for the remaining aircraft.

The head of the FORES company, which specializes in the production of ceramic oil well wedges, also spoke in favor of destroying the tanks. It is noted that he presented the awards for the destroyed Abrams and Leopards for the seventh time. The military received 500 thousand rubles for each tank.

The US announced that F-16s are already heading to Kyiv

Earlier in July, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States and its NATO allies were sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine right now, with the jets expected to enter service this summer.

“I am pleased to report that the delivery of F-16 fighters to Kyiv is underway, coming from the United States and its allies, Denmark and the Netherlands. They will appear in the skies over Ukraine this summer,” the Secretary of State said.

He added that the fighters were “already on their way.”

Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen / Ritzau Scanpix / Reuters

In turn, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba confirmed that F-16s will participate in battles in the summer of 2024. “We promised that F-16s will fight in the Ukrainian skies in the summer of 2024, and this promise has been fulfilled,” the head of the Foreign Ministry said.

Previously, artists also paid for destroyed Western weapons

Russian artists also promised rewards for the destruction of Western military equipment. Thus, actor and director Ivan Okhlobystin reported that he sent a reward of 10 million rubles to the military who destroyed the Abrams tank.

He noted that the money was received by two fighters with the call signs Kolovrat and Rassvet. Okhlobystin specified that the reward was sent to those who shot down the tank first.

In addition, singer Grigory Leps paid a Russian soldier a million rubles for a destroyed Leopard tank. A serviceman with the call sign Venom confirmed receiving the money by showing a wad of bills on video.