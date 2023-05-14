A reward for the right speed sounds more sympathetic than a stiff fine for speeding, doesn’t it?

It’s not cool or cool to talk about it, but the undersigned does it anyway: stick to the speed. The speeds in the Netherlands are intensely low. Especially compared to the excellent asphalt quality and the cars that drive there. But at some point it’s not fun to have to keep an eye on speed cameras all the time.

Admittedly, the two fat six-cylinder station wagons have been replaced by smaller four-cylinder hatchbacks. But it does work: driving like an old corpse in the Netherlands and then listening to nice pictures. Fortunately, my girlfriend and I do the shopping in Oberhausen. Then you don’t have to worry about a print.

Reward for correct driving speed

Because all those fines are just a waste of money. Also because they are disproportionately high (and only get higher). If you drive 133 on the A12, you are therefore in serious violation, while emotionally you are only slightly faster than the other cars. But instead of fining heavily, shouldn’t the government reward us for good behavior? Just like raising children, punishment alone is not enough. You have to plant a seed and water it to make it a beautiful bush. Or something.

But guess what, people are thinking about it! And by ‘people’ we mean the city council of Alphen aan de Rijn. They have the proposal to introduce a so-called speedometer piggy bank. Yes, they are working very hard to ‘rethink’ that. If you pass a certain point and don’t drive too fast, you can start saving an amount.

Idea from CDA

Remarkably enough, the idea comes from the party that everyone is surprised still exists: the CDA. Relus Breeuwsma is the alderman in the council and therefore has the glorious idea for a speedometer piggy bank. Nice word for hangman.

Of course it is not the case that you get a lot of money if you get to the speed once. No, a barrel is put in the pot. The points can be saved every time you drive past a certain point at the correct speed.

If enough points have been collected, the municipality will start building extra benches or a playground. Hopefully with rubber tiles. They want to do this five times a year with a maximum of one ton. So each time one can spend 20 grand.

Through: AD Auto

