Giorgetti, families with children to be rewarded in tax terms

“We will also put this balance and courage into the next choices we make, rewarding those who have the confidence and courage to invest in the future. Those who work and want to work more will have to pay less. The entrepreneur who invests more will have to pay less, The local administrator who responsibly manages public finances will have to be rewarded, families with children, our future, will have to be rewarded in fiscal terms.” Thus the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti, speaking at the League rally in Pontida.

Giorgetti, tax on banks can be improved but it is fair

“It can be perfected, it can be improved” the taxation on banks’ extra profits, “but I reiterate that that tax is right”. Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said this on the Lega stage in Pontida, reading a letter from an elderly man in a newspaper, which underlined that the bank used his and his wife’s savings “at almost zero cost to give loans at over 4% per year”, and that “taxing the extra profit would be right and proper, not doing so would be yet another insult to the detriment of savers and an unjust enrichment for the banks”. “Bankers, analysts and financial journalists will not agree – added Giorgetti -, but for those involved in politics this type of appeal cannot be forgotten”.

Giorgetti, we will pay 14 billion in interest on the debt

“As Minister of Economy I get up in the morning and I share the anguish, the concerns of many entrepreneurs and families who get up with debt on their shoulders. I too, as Minister, get up with a large debt on their shoulders: 2,859 billion: it means that only the next year, we will have to pay 14 billion in additional interest, 14 billion subtracted from aid, healthcare, tax reductions.” Thus the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti, speaking at the League rally

