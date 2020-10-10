Highlights: A minor was raped by a teenager in Atraila police station area of ​​Rewa.

After the rape, the fear-mongering victim set himself on fire by adding kerosene.

The accused was on the spot at the time of self-immolation, he extinguished the fire but later absconded.

Teenager lying in lonely house in scorched condition, when relatives returned home in the evening, they ran away with the hospital.

Reva. On Saturday, a rape victim in Atraila police station area of ​​Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh put kerosene on herself and set herself on fire. Immediately after this sensational incident, the family took him to the hospital. After the teenager is admitted to the hospital, the police team arrives on the spot

At the same time, police have registered a case against the minor and arrested him,

MP Chunav: VD Sharma lashed out at Congress in Gwalior, said – traitor Scindia is not Kamal Nath

This incident which makes the hair stand is from Atrela police station area. The incident occurred with a 14-year-old teenager living here. At the time of the incident, the family went into kinship and the elder sister went to the goats. Around 4 o’clock in the evening, a minor of the village entered her house and found the victim alone and raped her. Saddened by this, the teenager poured kerosene on himself in front of the minor and set fire to it.

Police went to UP for MLA Vijay Mishra, brother told Raja Bhaiya the biggest criminal

In this attempt of self-immolation, flames started burning on the teenager’s entire body. Seeing this, the minor’s senses flew away. He somehow extinguished the fire from the mattress in the house, but by then his whole body was scorched. After this, the minor accused escaped from the spot and the victim was lying inside the house in a burnt state. When the family returned in the evening, they came to know about the incident. The family then took the victim to Jawa Community Health Center for treatment. The police team has started an investigation on the case and the arrest of the defaulter has also been made, which was presented in the court.

Sagar SP told SI – In the name of the police you are stigma … and suspended