Today Lamborghini has finally unveiled the new Revuelto, basically the heir to the Aventador: under the bonnet it mounts a completely new V12, which in combination with three electric motors contributes to the delivery of an overall power above 1,000 HP. A super sports car of great importance in the electrification process of the range of the Toro car manufacturer, a concept that the CEO and President of the Sant’Agata Bolognese brand, Stephan Winkelmann, also wanted to reiterate.

A pillar of electrification

“The new Revuelto is a milestone in Lamborghini’s history and a pillar of the program’s electrification strategy Direction Cor Tauri. A unique and innovative car but at the same time faithful to our DNA: the V12 is the symbolic engine of our super sports cars and an important part of our history – declared the number one of Lamborghini – Revuelto was born to break the mold, combining a new 12-cylinder engine with hybrid technology, finding a perfect balance between the desire to offer our customers emotions never experienced before and the need to reduce emissions”.

Record numbers

The CEO of the bullmaker hopes that the new plug-in hybrid super sports car can best fit into a corporate context which, today as today, is proving to be extremely positive: just think that last year the company closed with 9,233 cars delivered and 2.38 billion euros in turnover. “We can proudly confirm the achievement of top-level goals – added Winkelmann – These numbers come on the 60th anniversary of the birth of our company and coincide with the second part of the Cor Tauri Management programme, which is our company’s most important investment plan: 2.5 billion euros by 2028″.

A look into the future

Finally, the number one of the Sant’Agata Bolognese brand focused on the electrification plan of the range, confirmed in full despite the latest changes to the regulations approved in recent days in Brussels. “In the coming years, our company will face stimulating challenges – concluded Winkelmann – The next goals to be achieved are the hybridization of the entire range in 2024, the reduction of overall emissions by 50% in 2025 and then by 80% in 2030”.