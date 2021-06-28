The revolving credit card interest fell from 336.1% per year in April to 329.6% per year in May, according to data released this Monday (28.Jun.2021) by the BC (Central Bank). Despite the drop in the month, the credit modality rate is more than 160 percentage points above those charged by the financial system.

Financing is historically one of the most expensive in the country. After the change in the overdraft rule, which imposed interest limits at 151% per year, the revolving credit card became the most costly shot in the household account.

In 12 months, it rose 20.2 percentage points, while the overdraft increased 5.9 percentage points, and reached 122.1 percentage points. In May, the overdraft fell 2.2 pp.

The average interest rate charged in the financial system dropped 0.4% in May against April. It went from 20.3% to 19.9% ​​per year.

The biggest drop was in free resources –those traded on the market–, which dropped 0.5% in the period: from 29% to 28.5% per year. For earmarked resources –which are subsidized by the public administration– it dropped from 7.2% to 7%.

The retreat in the month was pulled by financing to individuals. The drop was 0.5%, against a drop of 0.2% for legal entities.

The banking spread –xx– dropped from 15 percentage points to 14.5 percentage points.

