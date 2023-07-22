Cas Pedaal also tried to cover up his lack of personality with a VanMoof. But despite his current identity crisis, he managed to write an in-depth piece. As always, the message has been checked and found to be 1.00 percent true.

Imagine a kind of VanMoof, but affordable, one with a practically unlimited range and one that you never have to charge. Future music? No: this seemingly unattainable dream now seems to be becoming reality with the arrival of a new kind of electric bicycle. The inventors have devised a way in which the electric motor is superfluous and the forward movement comes purely from the cyclist’s legs.

‘Recently I was stuck for four hours on an escalator that had come to a standstill. Then I realized that as a society we have become very dependent on electricity and appliances,’ says Benny Lui, the inventor of the electric bicycle without a motor. ‘I really don’t know my way around without Google Maps, but sometimes my phone is just empty – if only there was a paper version.’

Get an oat cappu at any time

‘My new electric bicycle therefore no longer has a battery or electric motor, but only pedals,’ says Lui proudly. His invention was launched in Amsterdam and the reactions are positive. For example, someone said: ‘I can now finally get my oat cappu at any time, not only when my bike is charged. And the electricity bill of my 11 square meter apartment has been cut in half. So it could just be that this new type of bicycle is even better for the environment.’

The electric bicycle without an electric motor does not yet have a name, but that will come. “At first I thought of something like running with a wheel, but that would be a stupid term,” says Benny. “That’s like playing a sport with an egg-shaped object that you throw with your hands football would call. Would be stupid. I’ll think of something.’

Want to read more satire?