Russian scientists have discovered a revolutionary natural antibiotic that will help fight most diseases caused by bacteria and fungi. Reported by RIA News with reference to the joint work of researchers from Tyumen State University (Tyumen State University) and other institutions.

According to the statement of experts, one of the most important tasks of world pharmacology today is the search for drugs that can fight antibiotic-resistant microorganisms. Russian scientists report that the agent they discovered is capable of affecting such microorganisms. The researchers also note that the antibiotic they discovered has a universal nature, and also helps to cope with bacterial and fungal infections.

Earlier, scientists at Purdue University in Australia developed the drug as a weapon to fight the deadly drug-resistant enterococcus. Researchers have obtained biologically active molecules based on the drug acetazolamide, which has been used for over 80 years in the fight against glaucoma, congestive heart failure and other diseases.