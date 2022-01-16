Italian fashion designer Nino Cerruti, who revolutionized menswear in the 1960s and launched Giorgio Armani as a future top designer, has passed away. Italian media reported this on Saturday. Cerruti was 91 years old.











Nino Cerruti died in northwestern Italy, where his family has run a textile company since 1881, according to the Italian news agency LaPresse. The Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera writes that Cerruti was hospitalized for hip surgery.

Cerruti inherited the family business, located in the town of Biella in the Piedmont region, in 1950 at the age of 20 after the death of his father. In 1957, near Milan, he launched his first menswear company, Hitman. He thus focused on creating sartorial elegance on an industrial scale and wanted to be part of the emerging development of men’s ready-to-wear.

In the mid-1960s, the Hitman factory hired the later top designer Giorgio Armani as a young talent. Armani remembers Cerruti as a creative entrepreneur with “a keen eye, a genuine curiosity, the ability to dare,” adding that “his gentle way of being authoritative, even authoritarian” will be missed.

“Even as our contacts diminished over the years, I have always considered him one of those people who have had a real and positive influence on my life,” Armani said in a statement. “From him I learned not only the feeling for sartorial softness, but also the importance of a well-rounded vision, as a designer and as an entrepreneur.”

Paris Fashion House

In 1967, Cerruti founded the luxury menswear fashion house Cerruti 1881 in Paris, then the international fashion capital. The production of the clothing continued to take place in Italy. The softened silhouette, the use of color and the attention to both innovative design and tradition won customers such as French film star Jean-Paul Belmondo, among others.

That was Cerruti’s entrance into Hollywood, where he quickly became in-demand, with his designs worn on and off the screen by stars like Michael Douglas in Basic Instinct, Richard Gere in pretty woman and Tom Hanks in Philadelphia.

Cerutti also launched a line of women’s clothing, as well as perfumes, watches, accessories and leather goods. He also became the clothing designer for the Ferrari Formula 1 team.

Cerruti sold the company in the early 2000s and then gave up designing as well. But he never severed ties with the fashion house, even when he turned his attention to the textile industry and took a front row seat at the major fashion shows on the catwalks in Paris.

Carlo Capasa, president of the Italian fashion chamber, remembered Cerruti as “a great innovator” who was also “one of the chicest men in Italy.”

“He was the first to understand the importance of creativity in menswear and give space to a young designer with immense talent like Giorgio Armani, by changing the criteria for clothing,” said Capasa. “He was one of the first to have a strong international presence and show the world that unique combination of creativity and quality that characterized and still characterizes Italian fashion.”

In December 1999, Nino Cerruti greeted French actress Catherine Deneuve (left) with a kiss before a gala in Paris. © AFP

