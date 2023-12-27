Abdullah Abu Deif (Cairo)

The year 2023 witnessed extraordinary innovations in the field of artificial intelligence, described as “revolutionary,” as developers were able to introduce innovations into several new fields, such as medicine, cinema, and even into ordinary daily activities, and develop stronger and faster versions of those that already existed.

“GPT 4”

The “GPT 4” model appeared for the first time last March, and it is one of the most powerful models of artificial intelligence specialized in chat available to the public. A person can speak to it by writing in any language, and it also interprets common local dialects.

GPT 4 is an alternative to traditional search engines, and it can analyze images, detail their content, and process more than 25,000 words, which allows it to provide abundant and high-accuracy content. It is able to summarize any topic in a professional manner and with high accuracy, compared to the human mind. This model is distinguished by its ability to understand Difficult questions and complex problem solving.

«Gen 2»

Runway has developed a new version of the “Gen 2” technology, which is distinguished by its ability to edit and create video clips, as it converts text into video and creates new clips. This is considered a major development compared to the previous version, which was limited to editing existing clips only.

“Gen 2” can create video clips that are indistinguishable from those produced by humans, and the new features allow users to save time and effort by automatically creating clips without the need for advanced video editing skills.

In addition, the model can convert uploaded images into short video clips, by providing a textual description of what the user would like the video to include. Although the current clips are short, several seconds long, they enable users to turn their static images into dynamic video clips.

healthcare

There have been many innovations based on artificial intelligence in the medical field during the year 2023. An advanced model has emerged announced by a team of researchers at University College London that can detect diseases through retinal images, after being trained based on self-learning based on 1.6 million retinal images to be able to From diagnosing and predicting eye-related diseases and physical disorders such as heart failure and myocardial infarction.

Scientists also used artificial intelligence techniques to discover a new antibiotic capable of killing deadly bacterial strains known as “super-resistant,” excluding thousands of potential chemical compounds, and focusing attention on a small group that can be examined in the laboratory, resulting in the discovery of a powerful antibiotic called “Apocin.” ».

Healthcare systems in America have begun to rely on medical devices based on artificial intelligence. During the second half of 2023, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the entry of 692 devices that operate with artificial intelligence to serve patients.

Forest fires

The University of California San Diego has developed technology based on artificial intelligence to confront forest fires that threaten several regions around the world, through technology to detect fires before they spread, and it is called the “Safety Program.”

The artificial intelligence in this program can detect early signs of fires, such as smoke and others, using a network of more than 1,050 cameras installed in forests throughout the state. When the system detects any sign indicating a fire, it sends an alert via text message to the fire department.

The system was able to detect 80 fires during the first two months of its use, before receiving any emergency calls, which contributed to limiting the spread of fires.