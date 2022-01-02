The announcement came on Saturday night, the day after the Iranian Revolutionary Guard confirmed the killing of three “bad guys” for their involvement in the killing of two of its members in the province on December 25.

And the Revolutionary Guards said in a statement published on its official website “Saba News” at night that its forces managed, on Saturday, to “identify the hideout and walker of a number of armed bad guys in the Koren area of ​​Sistan-Baluchestan province, on the border with Pakistan.”

He pointed out that a clash with them led to the death of 6 of them and the wounding of 5 others, according to what was reported by “AFP”.

He added that during the confrontation, “three local fighters from the Mobilization Forces (Basij) were recorded killing while defending the security and stability of the people.”

On Friday, the Revolutionary Guard announced the killing of three people working to “disrupt the peace and security of the population in the southeast of the country”, for being responsible for the “crime” of killing two of its members about a week earlier.

Sistan and Baluchestan province often witness frequent skirmishes between Iranian security forces and armed groups.

While many of these confrontations are linked to smuggling attempts, some of them are due to clashes with separatists from the Baluch minority or extremist groups operating in that region, Tehran has previously accused Islamabad of providing them with support.

On November 18, the Iranian official media reported the killing of 3 members of the security forces, including an officer with the rank of colonel, during a clash with militants in Sistan-Baluchestan. It was announced in July that four of its members were killed during a similar clash in the same province.