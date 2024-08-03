“Ismail Haniyeh was killed by a short-range missile with a warhead weighing about 7 kg, accompanied by a powerful explosion from outside his room,” the Revolutionary Guards said in a statement.

He denied that Haniyeh’s assassination was carried out by planting bombs at his residence in the Iranian capital, Tehran.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards vowed to respond decisively to Israel after it carried out the assassination of the head of Hamas’ political bureau with American support.

“Tehran’s revenge will be severe, at the right time, in the right place and in the right way,” he said.

Press reports revealed that the Israeli intelligence agency, Mossad, recruited Iranian agents to plant explosive devices in three rooms of the guest house of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard in Tehran, where Haniyeh was staying, and then detonated them remotely from outside.

The British newspaper, The Telegraph, said that it “learned” that Mossad had recruited Iranian security agents to place explosives in three separate rooms in the building where Ismail Haniyeh was staying.

According to the newspaper’s sources, the agents placed explosive devices in three rooms in the guest house in northern Tehran, where Haniyeh may be staying.

The explosion killed Haniyeh, who was in Tehran to attend the inauguration of the new Iranian president. Masoud Bezeshkian.