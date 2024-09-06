Home World

From: Teresa Toth, Julian Mayr

Autism often goes undetected, but a new test could change that. A cross-university research team has cracked the genetic code.

Kassel – Autism is a Disease that occurs in many forms. Some people with autism have severe cognitive impairments, while others only show mild symptoms. The dilemma: Autism is often overlooked when symptoms are mild. Doctors often make a variety of other diagnoses before autism is even considered. But a new testing method could soon change that.

Code cracked: Researchers use AI to detect autism in the brain

A research team from various universities, led by Gustavo K. Rohde, Professor of Engineering at the University of Virginia, has developed an innovative approach based on artificial intelligence. This approach should be able to identify genetic markers for autism by analyzing biological activity in the brain. The accuracy of this method is between 89 and 95 percent. The method was published in the journal Science Advances Recently, a revolutionary method for fighting cancer was discovered in which tumors destroy themselves.



In the research report, the team explains that in their work they have decoded the genetic code of autism. This makes it possible to detect the disease in the brain. The testing process consists of several steps: It begins with a standard brain mapping using MRI scans. The images are then scanned again using AI This is intended to detect movements of proteins, nutrients and other processes in the brain that could indicate autism.

Three signs of autism in children – Even severe autistic disorders can go undetected

The Federal Association for the Promotion of People with Autism explains that an autism diagnosis is currently made primarily on the basis of symptoms. There are several features of early childhood autism that usually become apparent before the age of three. These are evident in three areas:

In social interactions with other people, for example difficulties in correctly interpreting emotional signals.

In communication, for example in the form of limited development of language skills.

In repetitive and stereotypical behaviors, such as rigidly performing everyday tasks.

Although autism often goes undetected, especially in mild cases, severe autistic disorders can also go unnoticed if they are compensated for by higher intelligence, for example, according to the Pharmaceutical JournalThe newly developed test could therefore make a big difference by sparing people a lengthy and often stressful diagnostic process. Because although autism can be diagnosed based on symptoms, it also has “a strong genetic basis,” the experts emphasize.

AI identifies patterns of genetic codes and helps diagnose autism

The artificial intelligence at the heart of the new method is based on machine learning and a new mathematical technique for modeling the brain. This method is called “transport-based morphometrics.” It refers to the transport of biological matter in the brain and can identify patterns associated with important parts of the genetic code. These sequences of genetic code reveal deleted or duplicated sections of DNA – changes that have been linked to autism in previous studies.

The experts hope that the new diagnostic technique will soon enable doctors to identify more specific genes responsible for autism. This could shed light on how the disorder affects brain growth and function. The research is therefore “an important first step towards understanding the biological basis of autism.” (dd/ym)