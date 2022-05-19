All formats equated for kilometers. Eight races in Italy next season
In the beginning there was only the classic technique, then came the free. Now comes the equality of kilometers between men and women. Cross-country skiing in an identity crisis, dominated by a country like Norway (the head of the FIS cross-country commission, Vegard Ulvang, retires after 20 years) has decided to change and adopt a different system that the Council of the international federation will ratify on May 26. It was not a plebiscite vote: the commission voted yes to the equalization with only 57% of the votes but it is still a historic decision to meet the TV needs that require more spectacular and shorter races. The change will take place immediately in the World Cup and in the world youth competitions, the first step that will involve the World Championships but only after the verification of May 2023. Standard distances will be introduced: for the absolute Cup the formats become fixed: Sprint, 10 km, 20 km , 50 km and 20 km skiathlon (10 alternating, 10 skating). Asked for an increase in women materials workers per team. In mixed relays, each nation will be able to register 2 teams. The starting order will alternate between men and women. Allow mixed teams from different countries if there are not enough athletes from some countries.
Milan, Italy
–
Meanwhile, the calendar of the next World Cup season (starting November 25th from Ruka and finals in Lahti again in Finland from March 24th, Planica World Championships from February 21st to March 5th 2023), will see a significant increase in competitions hosted in Italy and the return to Milan 11 years after the Sprint races around the Sforzesco castle. Before the two days in Milan with the individual and couple Sprints scheduled for 21 and 22 January, the Val di Fiemme will experience the final of the Tour de ski on 6, 7 and 8 January with a classic Sprint, a 15 km classic mass stat and climbing of Cermis. On 3-4-5 February, the last race before the World Championships with a free Sprint, a 10 km free and a relay.
May 19, 2022 (change May 19, 2022 | 23:12)
