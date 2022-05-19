In the beginning there was only the classic technique, then came the free. Now comes the equality of kilometers between men and women. Cross-country skiing in an identity crisis, dominated by a country like Norway (the head of the FIS cross-country commission, Vegard Ulvang, retires after 20 years) has decided to change and adopt a different system that the Council of the international federation will ratify on May 26. It was not a plebiscite vote: the commission voted yes to the equalization with only 57% of the votes but it is still a historic decision to meet the TV needs that require more spectacular and shorter races. The change will take place immediately in the World Cup and in the world youth competitions, the first step that will involve the World Championships but only after the verification of May 2023. Standard distances will be introduced: for the absolute Cup the formats become fixed: Sprint, 10 km, 20 km , 50 km and 20 km skiathlon (10 alternating, 10 skating). Asked for an increase in women materials workers per team. In mixed relays, each nation will be able to register 2 teams. The starting order will alternate between men and women. Allow mixed teams from different countries if there are not enough athletes from some countries.