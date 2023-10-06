AAt the entrance you have to take off your shoes, then continue wearing your socks and follow this invitation: “Enter the works of art: Depending on the work, you can walk, sit, lie down, dance, relax. . .”. The offer is valid, and you crawl from below into the earliest work in the exhibition, a cube made of red vinyl hanging a little distance above the floor. He takes you to Japan, where Tsuruko Yamazaki built her environment “Red” in 1956. She set up lights inside so that when viewed from outside, the people in the brightly colored housing look like shadow actors.

The artist was co-founder of the avant-garde collective Gutai, which wanted to break down the threshold between art and the passive viewer through experimental activities that were also inspired by the West. There is hardly anything more suitable for this than the environment, which the American artist and curator Allan Kaprow has defined as a spatial, walk-in work of art.



Postmodern colorful celebration of life: Marta Minujín’s “Revuélquese y viva!” from 1985

:



Image: Marta Minujín Archives



Tsuruko Yamazaki and certainly a number of other names in this exhibition are probably familiar to very few visitors. When Germano Celant set up the first exhibition on the development of the environment at the 1976 Venice Biennale, the Italian critic and curator included just three women in his extensive selection of artists: Louise Nevelson, Carla Accardi and Maria Nordman. Was that just a men’s issue? So people asked themselves the question in the Munich Haus der Kunst and went looking. A tedious search in old catalogs and art magazines, because almost nothing was preserved because the art world used to more or less ignore works by female artists for a long time, but also because environments were usually destroyed immediately after their exhibition.



Almost every museum has such a mirror room today, but the work dates from the 1960s: Nanda Vigo’s “Ambiente cronotopico vivibile” from 1967

:



Image: Agostino Osio



The Haus der Kunst shows how worthwhile his search was with twelve key works from the period between 1956 and 1976; They require active commitment, which is rewarded with surprising and intense experiences. On the subject of men’s versus women’s art, Judy Chicago’s magnificent 1966 “Feather Room” provided a cheerful commentary. The white room is filled with a thick, fragrant layer of snow-white feathers that swirl up with every step, enticing you to dance and frolic and create the illusion of a bit of weightlessness. The feminist artist explains that she wanted to make the male-dominated world more feminine and provide an answer to the hard materials that male colleagues used.







Incidentally, Chicago developed the feather room in her Rooms Company together with apparently like-minded men. The men are not completely left out either; a timeline documents important exhibitions and works from the period covered across gender. An important forerunner is, of course, Lucio Fontana, whose first spatial production “Ambiente spaziale a luce nera” from 1949 gave it its name (the Italian “ambient” corresponds to the English “environment”).