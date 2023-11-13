A mammography no longer has to be painful thanks to new technology from Twente. This month, for the first time, a woman will be examined for breast cancer with a 3D photoacoustic mammography at the Radboudumc in Nijmegen. The biggest advantage: the breasts no longer have to be pressed flat between two glass plates, as happens with the X-ray mammograph.
#Revolution #pain #breast #examination #technology
Karma (which is separate from Fisker) unveils a supercar with 1,000 hp
We hear from Karma Automotive very sporadically. The company, which was called Fisker Automotive until 2014, was acquired after bankruptcy...