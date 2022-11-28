Turin – End of an era: Andrea Agnelli he is no longer the president of Juventus. An extraordinary board of directors of the club in the evening sanctioned the forfeiture of the Board, with the resignation of all the members, and corrected the old financial statements after the disputes by Consob. There is a balance sheet to be approved with €254m in losses and a new board to be appointed, which is why a shareholders’ meeting has been called on January 18, 2023.

«In order to strengthen the management of the Company – as stated in the club’s press release -, the Board of Directors has resolved to confer the role of General Manager on dott. Maurice Scanavino. Furthermore, the members of the Board of Directors, considering the centrality and relevance of the pending legal and technical-accounting issues, have deemed it in the best social interest to recommend that Juventus adopt a new Board of Directors to address these issues. To this end, on the proposal of the Chairman Andrea Agnelli and in order to allow the decision on the renewal of the Board to be referred to the Shareholders’ Meeting as soon as possible, all the members of the Board of Directors present at the meeting declared that they resigned from their office. For the same reasons, each of the three directors holding proxies (the Chairman Andrea Agnelli, the Vice-Chairman Pavel Nedved and the Chief Executive Officer Maurizio Arrivabene) deemed it appropriate to hand over the powers conferred to the Board”.

The press release

«The Board has, however, requested Maurizio Arrivabene to maintain the position of Chief Executive Officer. Due to the foregoing – continues the press release -, the majority of the Directors in office has ceased to exist and, therefore, pursuant to the law and the Articles of Association, the Board of Directors must be considered terminated. The Board will continue its activity under the prorogatio regime until the Shareholders’ Meeting which has been convened for on January 18, 2023 for the appointment of the new Board of Directors. Juventus will continue to collaborate and cooperate with the supervisory and sector authorities, without prejudice to the protection of its rights in relation to disputes raised against the Company’s financial statements and press releases by Consob and the Public Prosecutor’s Office».