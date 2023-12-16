One Rally, three 'races'

The 2024 WRC season will officially kick off on January 25th with the Monte Carlo Rally, and with it a new points attribution system for Saturday and Sunday and for the conclusive proof of Power Stage. A decision ratified by the FIA ​​at the last World Motor Sport Council in Baku and now included in the sporting regulations, formulated in order to avoid drivers having to take part in Sunday tests while conserving their tires in view of the Power Stage.

Saturday

Under the new system, two matches will effectively be played. At the end of the day on Saturdaythey will be rewarded top ten drivers present in the general classification. Below, specifically, the points from 1st to 10th place: 18-15-13-10-8-6-4-3-2-1. So far so good, but the assignment will take place under an exclusive condition, namely that all pilots complete the Sunday match, otherwise no points will be awarded.

Sunday and Power Stage

On this last day, as indicated, a separate race will then be held. More precisely, there will be an ad hoc general ranking that provides adding more points for the first seven: 7-6-5-4-3-2-1. To this, they add extra points for the Power Stagein this case reserved for top five: 5-4-3-2-1.

The rule in detail

This is what is reported in the new regulation introduced by the FIA ​​relating to the awarding of points: “For the World Rally Championships for Manufacturers, Drivers and Co-Drivers, points will be awarded for each rally taking into account the overall classification after Saturday (with all time penalties accrued up to and including the final time control on Saturday) according to the following ladder 1st: 18 points 2nd: 15 points 3rd: 13 points 4th: 10 points 5th: 8 points 6th: 6 points 7th 4 points 8th: 3 points 9th: 2 points 10th: 1 point To get points, the crew must be in the final ranking of the rally. If a crew is not placed in the final rally standings, the next competitor or competitors will be advanced for points. For the World Rally Championships for Manufacturers, Drivers and Co-Drivers, the additional points according to the following scale will be assigned on the basis of a cumulative general classification for Sunday only, including the part from the first time control after the night regrouping until at the last time control of the race element of the rally (with all time penalties accrued in this part of the race). 1st: 7 points 2nd: 6 points 3rd: 5 points 4th: 4 points 5th: 3 points 6th: 2 points 7th: 1 point”.