By mid-2022, MotoGP riders had taken a tough stance against Freddie Spencer, considered inadequate for his way of judging controversial incidents on the track.

His reconfirmation for both the 2023 and 2024 seasons was therefore surprising, despite the discontent of the championship’s protagonists resurfacing cyclically.

Surprisingly, today it was announced that Freddie Spencer to step down as Chairman of the FIM Stewards Panel at the end of 2024after holding this position for six championships. Simon Crafa was chosen in his placer. This is Spencer’s greeting: “It has been a pleasure to serve as the first Chairman of the Panel, and to have worked to have the incredible people and processes that we have now. When I was asked to take on the role of Chairman, I accepted as I wanted to contribute to the sport and am proud of my tenure. I look forward to more exciting projects in the future and know that this team will be in great hands, those of Simon.”

Who is Simon Crafar?

New Zealander, 55 years old, Simon Crafar He is a well-known face in the MotoGP world championship, as he has currently served as a pitlane reporter for Dorna in all three classes since 2018. But he was – as many will remember – also a rider in the premier class – with 32 appearances between 1993 and 1999. In his career – which also included Superbike – he had only one victory: the 1998 Donington GP in the 500 class on a Yamaha.

From 2025, Andres Somolinos and Tamara Matko will be confirmed as Stewards alongside Simon Crafar. These are the words of the New Zealander: “I can’t wait to start this new experience. It was not an easy decision to make since it involves leaving a role that has given me so many emotions. but after seven years of commitment in MotoGP commentary I am ready for something new. I will approach this new role using my experience on and off the bike, as a rider, technician, coach and journalist, but even more with my love for our sport and respect for the riders. I am honored by the trust in me and for this responsibility and to have been appointed to this role”.