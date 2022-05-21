PSG have already achieved their first big move in the summer: renew Kylian Mbappé. The striker will sign until 2025 with the Parisians and ends a soap opera that has lasted almost a year and has culminated in a contract extension with the Parisians. According to Le Parisien, the Emir of Qatar, Al-Thani, will travel to Paris on Monday to attend the Champions League final on the 28th and make big changes to the club.

The first to fall will be Mauricio Pochettino and Leonardo. Qatar’s dream is still to sign Zidane, but the Marseillais is still waiting for the French team. What is certain is that the Argentine’s journey at PSG has ended and his departure will become official in the coming weeks.

Regarding the sports director, the story is practically similar. Leonardo could not convince Mbappé to renew with PSG and it was only with the insistence of Al Khelaïfi that he changed his mind to Bondy’s talent. As reported on ESPN, Luis Campos, former sports director of Monaco, is running as one of the favorites to succeed him in office.

Jérôme Rothen, a former French soccer player, has spoken to RMC about Mbappé’s renewal: “I think all your questions have been answered and changes will be announced.” He affirms that he has spoken with the striker and that “he has the club in his heart. He has always been very united, in love with this club.”

“If Mbappé wants a new sports project, heads will roll. There will be many exits, and I even think that some will be surprised at the heads that will rollRothen explains.