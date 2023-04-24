The revolution for the motorway network is upon us. And just on the day when the infrastructure minister and deputy premier Matteo Salvini inspects the construction site of the second lot for the third lane on the A1 Firenze Sud-Incisa section “an impressive programme” is announced, for which “an investment of resources of around 7 billion has been foreseen, of which works have already been completed for almost 4”.

Certainly, for now, in the area affected by the works – where around 250 people currently work, including technicians and workers, with peaks of 350 employees – motorists suffer from continuous discomfort of all kinds: we are talking about a section of the A1 affected from more than 60,000 daily transits, i.e 36% more than the average on the network controlled by motorways. So “touching” that section is a very delicate operation. Let’s say, if this can be any consolation for those who are often in queues there, that 500 million resources have been provided for a work that will have a positive impact on travel times in that section. The estimate? There is talk of 600,000 hours less a year in the car, a saving that “will contribute to the containment of co2 emissions, guaranteeing the maintenance of good standards also in the future, in the face of a constant growth in demand”.

To be precise the approximately 6 kilometers of lot 1 already open to traffic will see the lengthening of the third lane by a further 12.5 kilometers, alternating in-house extensions with off-site interventions in the south carriageway, at the hill of San Donato”. Furthermore, the construction of the new San Donato tunnel and the Ribuio viaduct is planned within the site, as well as the installation of 16 kilometers of acoustic protection barriers. This explains the difficulty of the work: the new tunnel is almost a kilometer long but will be built at a slow pace, with traditional excavation, in order not to impact on the full transitability of the old adjoining tunnel. Excavation will start by July and for now work is underway on reinforcing and consolidating the entrances. Furthermore, according to the plan, works are envisaged for the benefit of the territory such as the planting of trees and shrubs, the creation of cycle and pedestrian paths, redevelopment activities of the cultural heritage of the territory, as well as interventions to improve the city’s road network.