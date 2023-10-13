Microsoft and gaming company Activision Blizzard have received permission from the British regulator for their merger. This means that the companies have overcome the last obstacle for the mega takeover worth 69 billion dollars, equivalent to more than 60 billion euros. With this acquisition, its largest ever in value, Microsoft is trying to take a further step in the world of computer games.
Latest update:
08:56
