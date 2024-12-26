The new president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Rafael Louzán, announced this Thursday the Board of Directors for the next four years. An organization that will have representation from all levels of Spanish football and will have among its vice presidents Javier Tebas, president of LaLiga, Beatriz Álvarez, president of League F and David Aganzo, president of the Spanish Footballers Association (AFE).

The new Board of Directors met for the first time this Thursday in the center of Madrid with the aim of laying the foundations for the challenges of Spanish football for the coming years, coinciding with the 2024-2028 Olympic cycle. Among its new features, in addition to the aforementioned presidencies, it will have a fifty-fifty composition between male and female membersin addition to being made up of 25 percent independent members.

According to the official press release of the RFEF itself «this Government body has delved into the ’11 headline’ of commitments and policies that will define the Presidency of Rafael Louzán, where teamwork, social and sustainable commitment, the RFEF brand and institutional prestige, transparency and good governance or training and new strategic plans, among other matters of interest.

The Board of Directors appointed by Louzán aims to integrate all levels of Spanish football and the territorial leaders, in addition to adding to «independent professionals with recognized experience in the world of sportscoaches, referees and elite athletes such as María José Rienda, who was president of the Higher Sports Council between 2018 and 2020, or the former soccer player Miguel Ángel Nadal, uncle of the former tennis player Rafa Nadal.









Composition of the new Board of Directors

President: Rafael Louzan

Vice Presidents: Sergio Merchán Guay, Francisco Javier Díaz Ibáñez, Joan Soteras, José Miguel Monje Carrillo, Diego Martínez Gómez, David Aganzo, Javier Tebas, Beatriz Álvarez,

Rest of members: Manuel Torralba Charles, Marcelino S. Maté, Antonio García Gaona, Jacinto A. Alonso, Juan José Arencibia, José Ángel Peláez, Miguel Ángel Nadal, Ruth García, Minerva Salas, Anna Isabel Guzmán, Marta López, María Carrobles Redondo, Raquel Ruíz Fernández of Córdoba, María Suárez, Eduardo Bandrés, Loreto Quintero, Beatriz Seijo, María José Rienda, Irene Aguiar, Conxita Esteve, Yolanda Parga and Irene Ferreras.