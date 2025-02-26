02/26/2025



Updated at 5:03 p.m.





After the revolution in the telephone shareholders since September 2023, the turn of the Board of Directors has arrived. Some come out, others enter and others ascend. The meeting of the maximum governing body of the Spanish Teleco has had multiple protagonists and, among them, a name stands out: Carlos Ocaña. All agreements have been unanimously adopted.

Ocaña, co -author with Pedro Sánchez of the plagiarized book about his thesis, was to date Sunday advisor representing the SEPI. A government man and especially faithful to the chief of the Executive. And less than a year after his landing on the Council, he has just ascended to New Vice President of Telefónica.

With this movement piloted from La Moncloa, which was also behind the departure of José María Álvarez-Pallete and the placement of the related Marc Murtra As president, power quotas in the Council are balanced between the two main Spanish shareholders. The SEPI and Criteria each are around 10% of the shareholders, but its influence on the organ was unequal.

The government has decided to intervene in the situation. CRITIA CAIXAthe investment arm of the ‘La Caixa’ Foundation, is a historical shareholder of Telefónica, although it has not been until last year that it has reached 10% of the capital. In any case, the president of the Catalan Holding Isidro Fainé is vice president of the Teleco. And that difference in power with respect to the SEPI, which ‘alone’ had a person as a satin, is what has come to modify the executive.









What Moncloa does is make its advisor Ocaña also into vice president of the company to locate it at the same level as Fainé. A decision that has supported the government body of the Teleco and that is interpreted as a way of exhibiting muscle against the rest but in particular against the Saudis of STC. Likewise, the Government member enters the Commission of Appointments, Remuneration and Good Government, one of the fundamental departments in the Council.

Ocaña’s participation in the Telefónica Council has gained weight over the months. It is not one more member of the use that only participates in corporate decisions but, in addition, according to market sources, it has also been involved in knowing the business status and markets in which the operator is present.

STC is another of the protagonists of this Board of Directors. In September 2023 he announced the purchase of almost 10% of Telefónica, an investment that has completed a few weeks ago. That percentage gives you access to sitting in the highest governing body and has requested it. But in their case they will only stay with a Sunday counselor, that is, they will not have any vice presidency as they do have the SEPI, La Caixa and BBVA.

The person chosen by STC to sit on the Council is Olayan M. Alwetaidyour CEO. This has been the interlocutor for more than a year with Telefónica itself, with the Government and with the Caixa. But among the great shareholders of the Teleco there has always been distrust of the intentions of the Saudi in the Spanish company, which keeps the Spanish block alert.

The government maneuver is also understood as a containment dam against STC, which with the same percentage of capital has no vice presidency

In that Spanish block there is also BBVA but its relevance in all these movements is very different. The Basque Bank has less than 5% of the share capital but until now it also had a vice presidency, embodied in the figure of José María April, that retains. By percentage, all these months have been repeated that BBVA would not have the right to sit in the Council but in their case they are given that deference for being a historical shareholder.

Thus, the three vice presidencies remain in the hands of the SEPI, Criteria and BBVA. With all these changes, the hole that the deceased Javier Echenique, who was a advisor and vice president was also managed.

Other changes

Beyond that, other movements have occurred in the Council. Francisco RiberasPresident of Gestamp, leaves his position as an independent counselor of Telefónica after eight years in the Teleco body. The manager had made the decision not to continue on the Council even before the Government decided to give way to President Álvarez-Pallete. “The Board of Directors has thanked Francisco José Riberas for dedication and the invaluable contribution he has made to Telefónica during his eight years of mandate,” Telefónica said in a statement.

Instead, Telefónica appointed as an independent counselor for lawyer Ana Sala, who belongs to the Cortés Firm and is a non -counselor’s secretary of the Indra Council. A known and trustworthy woman of Marc Murtra of her stage in Indra. Likewise, its appointment will also help comply with the norms of corporate governance with a greater presence of women in the Council. “With these relays, the Board of Directors is again composed of 15 vowels, reaches 40% of women and has a large majority of independent directors,” the company said.