There are only a few weeks left until the action returns in the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. Colombian National Team is getting ready to continue facing that long road to World Cup after his absence in Qatar 2022.

The national team had a very positive start to the qualifying round, having never lost in the first six games played: they won three and drew the remaining three. However, there is a marathon of games coming up before the end of the year that will be key to qualification.

Nestor Lorenzo and John Arias Photo:EFE

Double complicated date

Colombia will be measured on Friday, September 6 against the selected team Peruin Lima, four days later he will play with Argentina at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla, where the last Copa America final will be re-enacted,

He Coach Nestor Lorenzo will present the squad for the qualifying matches in the next few days and the list of players will have a series of changes, some due to injury and others by decision of the coach.

The absence of the defender is almost confirmed John Jader Lucumí, who was injured in the first match of the Copa América and has not been able to participate in the preseason of his team, Bologna of Italy.

John Lucumí Photo:EFE and AFP

Another one that is practically ruled out is the forward Rafael Santos Borré, who will be out for at least three weeks after a muscle injury at Inter de Porto Alegre.

The big unknowns are Miguel Angel Borja, who is recovering from a muscle injury and will return to River Plate in the next few days. Another doubt, the presence of Davinson Sanchezwho suffered a back injury and is still recovering.

But the player who generates many doubts is James Rodriguez, undisputed in the Copa América, being the best in Colombia and in the entire tournament, but who has been inactive for a month because he has not found a team. The Cucuteño is training individually, the decision will be made by Néstor Lorenzo.

New recruits?

The Argentine coach is expected to surprise in the September squad. According to journalist Adrián Magnoli, who is very close to Néstor Lorenzo, the coach is expected to call up seven new names with respect to the list of players called up for the Copa América.

Nestor Lorenzo Photo:Getty Images via AFP

“On the list of the Colombian national team to face Peru and Argentina will be: Kevin Mier, Yerson Mosquera, Juan David Cabal, Mateo Cassierra, Juan Camilo ‘Cucho’ Hernández and Carlos Andrés Gómez,” said the Argentine journalist.

HAROLD YEPES

