The departure of Donald Trump and the arrival of Joe Biden to the White House may have an unexpected background consequence that could mark the economic trend of at least a decade.

Biden, a classic Democrat who seems to follow an economic policy in the Keynesian tradition, launched a massive $ 2 trillion infrastructure plan this week.

It is a plan in the style of Roosevelt’s “New Deal” that tries to encourage massive job creation while modernizing the country’s infrastructures – ports, airports, highways, bridges, railroads – and preparing the United States for the energy transition forced by the fight against the climate crisis.

The plan is one of the most important in decades, but the novelty is in how it is intended to finance. Biden, far from the consensus of recent years, proposes that most of the silver comes from a strong increase in Corporation Tax (what companies pay for their profits), which would rise from 21% where Donald Trump left it to 28%.

Joe Biden presented a two trillion dollar infrastructure project to revive jobs and the US economy Photo: AFP

Tax increases in Europe

The UK followed the trail. If anyone expected that a very conservative government like Boris Johnson’s would bet on something similar to the economic policies that Margaret Thatcher implemented in the 80s, better forget it.

London will do like the United States and will raise its Corporation Tax from 19% to 25%. The massive public spending of last year, this year and what is planned for the next few years will lead to higher taxes.

The Anglo-Saxon tax “revolution” reaches the Pacific. The New Zealand government – one of those that sets an example for its management of the coronavirus pandemic – announced that it will increase the minimum wage to $ 20 an hour and increase taxes for the households that enter the most.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is forecasting raises for large companies. Photo: DPA

That tax increase will affect 2% of taxpayers, those who earn more than $ 180,000 a year. More wages for the poorest social classes and more taxes for the richest.

The European Union does not follow these steps except for minor tax changes in certain countries.

The Spanish budgets for 2021 foresee an increase in the tax burden of 7,000 million euros, 0.62% of GDP. France will reduce them by 10 billion euros, 0.43% of GDP. Minutes compared to Anglo-Saxon movements.

The debate in Europe is to know how much the current suspended fiscal rules will be applied again and that they would lead to fiscal adjustments. But these adjustments, if Brussels preferences prevail, would be made through spending cut, not increased income.

Recommendations of the International Monetary Fund

The European paralysis, when especially the United Kingdom and the United States show a fiscal route of more income and more expenses, of more State, even collides with the recommendations of the IMF, which already openly calls for higher taxes on the wealthiest to reduce the inequality gap, aggravated by the Covid-19 crisis, and avoid a social outbreak.

Kristalina Georgieva, head of the International Monetary Fund. The Fund warns of a possible social outbreak. Photo: AFP

The Fund says governments must take steps to bridge the gap between rich and poor by spending more and taxing richer households more.

The background is clear. The aim is to prevent the general population from losing confidence in the justice of the tax systems and the systems of the welfare and can reach the social explosion.

The key to that, says the IMF, is to shift the burden of taxes from the lower and middle classes to the wealthiest members of society. The Fund wants governments to be able to ensure that each household receives enough help to strengthen its resilience and thus sustain “social stability” and with it economic stability.

The IMF relies on polls to ensure that the US and European populations show “a dramatic increase in their support for more progressive fiscal policies.” Few European governments advocate such policies despite the serious economic and social consequences of the pandemic.

Brussels, special

CB