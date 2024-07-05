Perez on the grill

The clear involution of Sergio Perez In the last few Grands Prix, in conjunction with his renewal with Red Bull until 2026, he has put Red Bull on alert. After 11 races, the Mexican has collected 118, compared to Max Verstappen’s 237, a percentage lower than 50% which could trigger some contractual clauses performance clauses in his contract. It is no secret that Perez already had this type of clause in favor of Red Bull in his agreement in the past and it would not be surprising if this option had been maintained.

The one to tell the story of the disappointment at Red Bull was the well-known British journalist Joe Saward, always very up-to-date on the events concerning the driver market: “Tsunoda, Ricciardo and Lawson, three drivers for only two available places. The situation could be resolved if Red Bull runs out of patience with Sergio Perez. There is frustration in the team, he is the last driver of the top four teams and Max is fighting alone for the constructors’ title”.

Horner defends Checo but…

It is no mystery that Christian Horner within the team is the major sponsor of Sergio Perez, kept in the spirit of continuity, but it is also the sponsor of Daniel Ricciardo, who is not shining at Racing Bull. A market scenario, evoked by Joe Sawardhowever, could change plans, also to block the release clause of Liam Lawson, who without a seat in F1 could be released from his ties with Red Bull.

“After the qualifiers in Austria, Christian Horner with Perez looked like a football referee, who fumbled with the red card in his pocket and then pulled out the yellow.“, explains the Englishman in his blog, adding: “Ricciardo went to Racing Bulls to motivate Perez to do better. But Daniel did not do enough to convince Red Bull, but like Perez he is a popular and useful driver. It is increasingly likely that Red Bull will remove Ricciardo from his current team and replace him with Lawson during the summer break. But the question is: would Daniel do a better job than Perez? Or would Lawson be the better choice to score more points?”. In short, the fear of losing the lead – and consequently the prize money due to the winner – in the constructors’ championship could push – surprisingly – Red Bull to drop Perez halfway through the season, with Ricciardo who could find himself in the world champion team alongside Verstappen. A realistic scenario or a fantasy Formula 1?