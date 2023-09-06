Researchers of the Institute of Applied Sciences and Intelligent Systems of the National Research Council of Naples (Cnr-Isasi) in collaboration with the Lawrence National Laboratory of Berkeley (California), have created a microdevice that marks a step forward in the world of nanotechnology and telecommunications. The study was published in the scientific journal Advanced Optical Materials. The device in question is a photonic crystal, a nanostructure that uses photons, or light particles, to transmit information. “Photonic crystals can support particular configurations of the electromagnetic field in which the light remains ‘confined’ within the crystal,” says Gianluigi Zito, research coordinator.

One of the device’s most striking novelties is its ability to create “light vortices”, beams of photons generated by a topological charge. These eddies are controllable and can be used in a variety of applications, including nanoparticle manipulation and optical telecommunication systems. “The vortices of light are usually generated through macroscopic systems. However, the device we have developed is a chip thousands of times smaller in size, produced through the manufacturing standards of nanoelectronics”, explains Edoardo De Tommasi, one of the researchers involved in the project.

The photonic crystal structure was created through an electron beam nano-lithography process. The device can generate light vortices with a specific number and “direction” of wavefront wraps, depending on the lighting conditions. “This could revolutionize optical telecommunication systems, including cryptographic ones,” adds De Tommasi. “Further applications of this device could include imparting quantum properties into systems combined with various nanomaterials, widely used in current photonic chips,” concludes Zito. With this innovation, the Italian-American team opens new frontiers in the science of light and nanotechnology, with potential applications that could drastically change various technological sectors.