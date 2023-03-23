The Woking team restructures its top management: say goodbye to technical director James Key and in his place will be the ex from Maranello, David Sanchez, who will form a trio with Peter Prodromou and Neil Houldey who will report to Team Principal Andrea Stella

At the McLaren shoot the 3×1. A three-for-one of a technical nature, which revolutionizes the engineering top management of the team: goodbye to the technical director James Key, who is replaced, from 1 January 2024, by ex Ferrari David Sanchez. This is the Woking team’s move to react to a disappointing start to the 2023 World Championship, in which it has not yet scored any points in the first two GPs of the championship, in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

the triumvirate — The technical renewal of McLaren provides for the removal with immediate effect of the current manager, James Key, who will be succeeded by a triumvirate composed of three specialists in as many roles in the Technical Executive Team: Peter Prodromouwill assume the role of technical director of aerodynamics, Neil Houldey is elevated to the new role of Technical Director of Engineering and Design and David Sanchez returns to McLaren as Technical Director of Vehicle Concept and Performance, having recently resigned from Ferrari. For the former Maranello Frenchman, however, there is an obligation to respect the 'gardening leave', the mandatory rest period, and he will not be able to take up the new role in McLaren before 1 January 2024. The reshuffling also provides for the promotion Giuseppe Pesce as Director of Aerodynamics and Head of Staff and Piers Thynne as Chief Operating Officer of the F1 team.

andrea stella at the top — The new Prodromou-Houldey-Sanchez technical trio will report directly to Team Principal Andrea Stella, who has been at the helm of the team since last winter: "I thank James Key for his work and commitment to McLaren and I wish him the best for the future – the words by Andrea Stella – I am determined and focused on getting McLaren back to the top and since I have been Team Principal I have been given a mandate to take a strategic approach to ensure the team is set up on a long term basis.This new structure gives effectiveness within the team's technical department and puts us in a strong position to maximize performance, including optimizing the new infrastructure upgrades coming in 2023. Alongside Peter Prodromou and Neil Houldey I am delighted to welcome back David Sanchez to complement a team of experienced and highly specialized technical leaders, with the collective goal of achieving greater performance on the track".