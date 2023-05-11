The Colombian Academy of Language, which had been hibernating for some time, has undergone a true revolution these days, surely the biggest since its foundation, 152 years ago. The writer, essayist and poet Juan Gabriel Vásquez, a contributor to EL PAÍS, has become a member of the institution along with fellow novelists Héctor Abad, William Ospina and Juan Esteban Constaín. Just like that, four of the most prominent writers in this country. In addition, three linguists have been admitted: Agueda Pizarro, Miriam Constanza Moya and Mercedes Medina de Pacheco.

The transformation seems similar to that suffered by the Royal Spanish Academy (RAE) when Arturo Pérez Reverte, Antonio Muñoz Molina and Javier Marías joined it at the beginning of the century. The windows of an institution frozen in time were thrown open at that moment: novelists entered instead of academics and linguists. Something similar has happened here. “The history of the first American academy of the language suffers a historical shock. There is no doubt about that”, says Daniel Samper Pizano, the academic who has championed the transformation. The Colombian headquarters of letters thus suffers a shock after dying years.

“The institution has a beautiful history,” says Vásquez shortly after finding out. “I have said many times that a novelist’s homeland is his language, and this is like going to live in the capital of that homeland. I have spent my life trying to master the mysteries of my language, his temperament and his personality. what we call the language genius, rather. Now I will be very happy to do it from there as well”, adds the most international of living Colombian writers.

The author of novels that are already part of the history of Colombian literature such as The sound of the things when they fall either look back He considers his admission an honor. His name represents the letters of Bogotá, the capital of the country, but the institution has made an attempt this time to decentralize, also naming Héctor Abad (Medellín), Constaín (Popayán) and Ospina (Tolima). Academy members are confident that these new appointments will modernize the Academy. “These are the new generations that will have the future in their hands,” said the acting president, Eduardo Durán Gómez.

In addition, Nicaraguan Sergio Ramírez has been named corresponding foreign member, a title also held by Álex Grijelmo, a linguist and historical journalist for EL PAÍS. Ramírez, a Cervantes Prize winner who lives in exile, was stripped of his nationality three months ago along with 93 other personalities by authoritarian President Daniel Ortega, and in February he accepted the offer of Colombian citizenship. The renowned economist José Antonio Ocampo, recently dismissed by President Gustavo Petro as Minister of Finance, enters to monitor the inclusion of economic terms, as occurs in other fields such as medicine. Ocampo was a candidate before he was part of Petro’s first cabinet.

subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and receive all the key information on the country’s current affairs.