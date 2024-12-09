Revolution and constitution

Roberto L. Blanco Valdes

Editorial Alliance

274 pages €19.95

The professor of Constitutional Law at the University of Santiago de Compostela, Roberto L. Blanco Valdesidentifies, in principle, two challenges that are putting the most stable democracies in the world in serious trouble: extremist populism and postmodernism. In Revolution and constitutionBlanco Valdés does not investigate the causes of these threats or provide possible solutions, but rather analyzes the attacked subject in question.

The book begins with the thirteen colonies, who, tired of paying taxes to a metropolis that barely granted them parliamentary representation, rebelled and, after an eight-year war, gained the freedom to form their own State and legal heritage. The first form of confederal government elected made them weak internationally speaking, in addition to showing the important structural flaws that could make them implode. The author shows the efforts of a group of theorists who wrote eighty-five essays to convince the citizens of the thirteen colonies of the virtues of creating a federal republic, and reviews the debates they had with the theorists who understood that political structure as a loss of freedoms and values.

It continues to explain the fundamental mechanisms that made up the first draft of the American constitution, approaching the theoretical analyzes that sought to avoid phenomena, such as the tyranny of the masses or the legislative one, that could put democracy in serious trouble. To finish, it shows the journey that the text took through European democracies, what debates they assumed and how the constitutions evolved, always having as a reference framework the constitution of 1787, especially its federalist character, difficult to fit into nation-states with a certain history. historical and cultural. It is appreciated that the author does not focus so much on the Spanish constitution of 1812 and gives prominence to other texts less known to non-specialists, such as the constitutive beginnings of Belgium (1831), that of Poland (1791) or the Albertine Statute in Italy (1841). David Valiente