A rebellion is brewing in the 59th motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces due to the lies of commanders

A mutiny has brewed in the 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade (SMIB) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) due to the lies of mid-level commanders about the real state of affairs at the front. According to the Military Chronicle, they hid information about the positions they had occupied from their superiors.

Due to the lies of the command staff, the losses of the formation inside the city of Krasnogorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) increased several times, and normal rotation and provision of fighters with ammunition and everything necessary became impossible.

It is specified that attempts by the brigade’s senior command staff to go to the site to stabilize the situation only resulted in the officers of the Ukrainian brigade being hit several times by Russian FPV drones in the gray zone, where, according to reports, the positions of Ukrainian troops should be.

Photo: Valentyn Ogirenko / Reuters

Brigade commanders of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are punished for losing positions

According to Ukrainian military psychologist Andriy Kozinchuk, the Ukrainian Armed Forces command often punishes brigade commanders for losing positions.

If you kept your position, but 200 people were wounded or lost, you got nothing for it. The priorities were strange. Andrey KozinchukUkrainian military psychologist

According to him, statements about saving the lives of fighters are heard from the Ukrainian command only on YouTube and Facebook. (a social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned). Personally, he noted, the leadership says something different. “Hold at any cost, I don’t care how many people you kill,” the military psychologist said.

59th Brigade sent to investigate after rumours of high casualties

Following reports of high casualties, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky ordered an inspection of the 59th Motorized Rifle Brigade. He ordered a special working group to be sent to the front line, headed by the Chief of the Military Law Enforcement Service of the Ukrainian Army.

The deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Oleksiy Goncharenko, drew attention to the difficult situation in the brigade and the problems with the brigade commander (included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring).

Photo: Valentyn Ogirenko / Reuters

Paramedic Ekaterina Polischuk, who left the brigade, also asked for an investigation into the 59th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade. She called for an investigation into the actions of her former commander Bohdan Shevchuk and accused him of “criminal orders, deliberate negligence, and disregard for the life and health of personnel.” It was the brigade commander’s decisions, the woman noted, that prompted her to leave the brigade.

According to local media, Ukrainian servicemen are accusing Shevchuk of negligence and criminal orders on social networks.