PARIS. Columns of smoke rising from the wrecked burning cars darken the sky as early as mid-afternoon as riot police continue to charge to disperse the crowd, who continue to brandish placards reading ‘Justice for Nahel’ or ‘The police kills”.

Yet, it should have been a “white march” that was held yesterday in Nanterre, in the same municipality on the outskirts of Paris where on Tuesday a 17-year-old driving a car was killed by a gunshot fired by a policeman during a check.

Precisely in his memory, the boy’s mother, Mounia, called the demonstration which saw the participation of about 6,200 people according to the prefecture. But the march degenerated towards the end into violent clashes between some of the demonstrators and the police. Urban guerrilla scenes with the police who respond by throwing tear gas at those who shoot fireworks, rubbish bins on fire, shops on fire and at least one bank destroyed, with a final toll of several injuries among the police and 667 detainees.

An appetizer of the violence that broke out later in some of the most important cities of France, which for the third night in a row became the scene of clashes and riots. For this reason, the Minister of the Interior Gérald Darmanin has decided to strengthen the security device by deploying around 40,000 agents throughout the country, including 5,000 in the Paris region of Ile-de-France alone, where buses and trams did not run at night for fear of further devastation of the vehicles such as those which occurred the previous evening. A curfew has been decreed in some municipalities outside Paris. Scenes from a country under siege, while the Elysee announced that from Brussels, where he was to follow the European Council, President Emmanuel Macron was following the situation closely after presiding over an inter-ministerial crisis cell in the morning and defining the violence ” unjustifiable”.

In the area of ​​the Old Port of Marseille at the beginning of the evening there were about 300 people who had gathered to face the police before the area was evacuated, while in Lille, Roubaix and Nanterre the leather heads of the Raid intervened, often alongside the special unit of the Research and Intervention Brigade (BRI). In Lyon, a helicopter was used to patrol the city from above, while drones were sent over the skies over the northern suburbs of Paris to monitor the situation.

In the end, the much feared contagion effect has arrived and, according to an intelligence note reported by various media, it is destined to spread like wildfire throughout the territory in the “next nights”, with a “generalization” of the violence that begins to worry. The boy’s death acted as a detonator for an anger that never really subsided in certain corners of the République. But at the moment it is out of the question for the executive to decree the state of emergency requested by the right. The government is trying to curb the escalation of tension by strengthening local security and launching appeals for calm: “Justice does its job”, commented premier Elisabeth Borne in the middle of the day, before adding that the policeman held responsible for the death of the boy “should be investigated”. A prediction confirmed a few minutes later: the agent was entered in the register of suspects for voluntary homicide and placed in a state of detention in the Santé prison. Meanwhile, the debate on police violence continues, with the left calling for the repeal of an article of the Cazeneuve law adopted in 2017 during the presidency of François Hollande, held responsible for the increase in episodes of violence in recent years.

Nahel’s mother, however, guarantees that she is not angry with the “system”, let alone with “the police”. The only person responsible is the one “who took my son’s life!”, the woman explained at the end of the day to France 5. And who yesterday made it known that he was “devastated” by asking the young man’s “forgiveness”