The launch of Deepseek caused a stock market space by generating doubts about the expensive infrastructure theoretically necessary to develop advanced models of AI. That earthquake not only shook the bag, he also questioned the US strategy to contain China’s technological advance, based on tariffs and other commercial restrictions on Beijing. A line of action that Joe Biden deepened during his mandate, signing, in the final stretch of his legislature, a new regulation that reinforced the restrictions on the sale of chips globally. Now, and in fear that Trump will continue along that same path, Microsoft has raised its voice, noting that, if that line would be facilitating the control of the global processor market control.

The technology company said Wednesday that the rule signed by the Biden Administration will allow China to obtain a “strategic advantage” in the progressive expansion of its AI technology, emulating “its rapid ascent in 5G telecommunications a decade ago.” Microsoft has echoed the words of Vice President Vance who, in the AI ​​Summit of Paris, spoke of a career for the technological supply of the AI ​​-based economy, to attack a measure that, most likely, will be followed by the current American government.

The fears in the headquarters of Satya Nadella They are well founded. Recently, American representatives met with Japanese and Dutch counterparts to discuss the restriction to the engineers of the Tokyo Electron and ASML companies to carry out maintenance work on Chinese soil. In addition, some voices in the White House opted to reinforce existing restrictions for the sale of global chips. At this point the measure signed by Biden is located and that Microsoft worries so much.

That measure divides the world into three levels of countries, establishing a maximum threshold for the computational power of AI that can be supplied to each of them. In addition, it enables mechanisms for companies to validate the security of their projects, allowing the imposition of computational limits. For Microsoft, this measure is a problem, since it establishes barriers for “American friends” as Switzerland, Poland, Greece, Israel, India, Indonesia or United Arab Emiratescountries that are located at the second level of said standard.

For Microsoft, who signed an agreement with Poland for Invest 700 million dollars in data centersWarsaw classification at level two of the standard is a problem. In the words of the company, mine the confidence of customers who expect to have a computational power of AI in the future. The company, in fact, went further and pointed out that this measure harms the US, since the main beneficiaries of that agreement with Poland would be US workers in factory of electric generators located in Lafayette, Indiana.

The danger, according to technological, is that these countries look towards China, given the difficulty of accessing the advanced technology of the American. This would harm Microsoft’s business, a company that plans to allocate 80,000 million dollars in the construction of data centers worldwide. However, Trump’s tariff strategy, who has confirmed that rates on Canada and Mexico will begin on March 4, seem to adapt correctly to the restrictions on the sale of chips built by the previous Democratic government.

In sum, Microsoft’s request reveals US contradictions in its struggle to conserve global hegemony and contain China in the AI ​​technological career. The development of cloud computing was not exclusive to Washington: Beijing also stepped on the accelerator, spurred by the effects of globalization that allowed him to achieve great economic development. From there arose technological conglomerates such as Tencent, Alibaba and Bytedance that, While they do not have the vigor of Silicon Valley’s Titans, they are not such a simple rival for Amazon, Microsoft or Apple.

This struggle is perceived in other areas such as motoring or smartphones industry, and places the US in a complex situation, especially after Deepseek’s emergence. This cheap chatgpt version, as it has been called, evidences the failures in the restriction wall raised by Washington and its allies to technologically fence the Asian giant. Subtract if Trump will find the formula to neutralize China in the chips war in his legislature.