The judge of the National Court Francisco de Jorge, who is investigating the former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) Luis Rubiales for the crimes of sexual assault and coercion of the soccer player Jenni Hermoso, has decided to name the former coach Jorge Vilda and the director of the national team Albert Luque as investigated.

Legal sources have informed Efe of this decision of the magistrate, who has summoned them for October 10, the date on which the RFEF Marketing Director, Rubén Rivera, will also take a statement as an investigator.

In the case of Rivera and Luque, The judge has changed their status from witnesses to those under investigation. The director of the men’s team, in fact, was initially summoned this Thursday as a witness.

After this change, De Jorge maintains the summons scheduled for tomorrow as witnesses of the press manager of the women’s team, Patricia Pérez, and the former director of Integrity of the RFEF, Miguel Caba, the National Court has reported in a statement.

The magistrate The round of interrogations began on Monday with the statements of a brother and a friend of Jenni Hermoso and those of two experts who prepared a report at the request of Rubiales’ defense.

For their part, the defense experts, two of them sign language interpreters, also ratified before the judge the report they prepared at the request of the former president of the RFEF.

Statement from Jenni Hermoso’s environment

A brother and a friend of the player Jenni Hermoso have supported her version before the judge about the lack of consent for the kiss on the mouth given to her by the former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation.

The soccer player’s brother and his friend They ratified and expanded the statement that the player already gave to the Prosecutor’s Office when she formalized her complaint against Rubiales. In it she assured that the kiss was not consensual and that both she and those around her received pressure from the circle closest to the former president of the RFEF to publicly justify what happened.

said declaration led the Prosecutor’s Office to file a complaint against Rubiales, which has led to the opening of an investigation in the National Court, as the events have occurred abroad. The interrogations will continue this Thursday, when some Federation officials are summoned.

More witnesses in the Rubiales case

The players of the Spanish team Alexia Putellas, Irene Paredes and Misa Rodríguez will testify next Monday, October 2 as witnesses in the case in which the kiss that the former president of the RFEF Luis Rubiales gave to Jenni Hermoso in the World Cup final is being investigated, and the alleged pressure on her and those around her to justify it.

The three soccer players will appear before the judge of the National Court Francisco de Jorge by videoconference, as legal sources have informed EFE.

