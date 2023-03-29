Hugo Ibarra was fired as manager of Boca Juniors. Juan Román Riquelme, a personal friend of the historic number 4 ‘xeneize’, lowered his thumb. A decision that he made in recent days, between the tribute that he had as one of the figures in Villarreal, in Spain, and the draw for the Copa Libertadores, which he witnessed in Asunción on Monday night.

Chicho Serna, one of the members of the Council, confirmed the news. “A few days ago we made the decision but we hope that our vice president will arrive from Europe. We do normal things and hope he was around to make our decision. We understand that he has to play much better. They did not find a way back, but we are grateful to them. They faced it, they won two titles, but decisions have to be made, ”he commented.

Ibarra leaves Boca

Ibarra’s campaign as a coach was positive in terms of numbers: he led Boca in 36 games, with a balance of 20 wins, 7 draws and 9 losses, and a 62 percent effectiveness.; His team scored 44 goals and they scored 33 goals for him. During his management he won two titles: the 2022 Professional League and the Argentine Super Cup.

For the third time in a row since Jorge Ameal was president, a coach is fired. The performances of a formation without a football compass -it was not only about the results- and the relationship with the team’s referents and that it cooled, were some of the reasons that led Ibarra towards the starting gate.

Mariano Herrón (TD of the Reserve) will be his temporary replacement. “He takes charge of our team, but from now on we will work hard in the coaching staff that we want,” warned Serna. The two names of weight that sound to take over soon are Gerardo Martino (he comes from directing the Mexican team) and José Pekerman, with a good relationship with Riquelme and with a recent and brief stint in Venezuela. “We are working to be clear about the options, what is the profile, for whom we will put our efforts. In this club it is not easy to find a coaching staff”he clarified.

After 260 days in charge of the team, the trident headed by the man from Formosa not only becomes the shortest cycle for a coaching staff during this management, but you have to go back to 2010 to find a coach who has lasted less time than the from Formosa: Abel Alves, who was only 67 days in charge of the squad.

Team news

Sebastián Villa celebrates with Boca.

After 8 dates, Boca has 11 points out of a possible 24, with the aggravating circumstance that it has not yet played against any of the classics: the first will be against San Lorenzo, the current leader, on date 11. It barely added 1 of the last 9 points, and in the League they have just lost 3-2 to Instituto at La Bombonera. The narrow 2-1 victory against Olimpo de Bahía Blanca, in Chaco, for the Argentine Cup, included another weak performance by the team, which determined their final point.

THE NATION, OF ARGENTINA.

OF THE AMERICAN NEWSPAPERS GROUP

(GDA)

