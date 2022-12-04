Debated even before the victory of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the list of repeals of measures adopted by the Jair Bolsonaro government covers areas such as disarmament, education, health, environment and economy. These are rules edited over the last four years that, as of 2023, can be annulled or replaced with a stroke of the pen from the president-elect. The extent of the “repeal”, however, will depend on negotiation with the new Congress.

Opposition parliamentarians want to be called for talks. At breakfast at the house of the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), last Wednesday, members of the so-called “bullet bench” said that they are attentive to the intended change in Bolsonaro’s arms policy. They threaten to resist.

“It will not be the way Lula thinks it will (be). We have a conservative Congress and a repeal will not prosper”, said elected federal deputy Alberto Fraga (PL-DF), a politician close to Bolsonaro who will return to the Chamber in the next legislature.

The deputies’ meeting with Lira took place hours before the mayor met with Lula. The petista spent last week in Brasilia in articulations to build the base of the government.

Lula talks with MDB, PSD and União Brasil leaders to try to attract them and announced support for Lira’s reelection, which also opens dialogue with the PP.

Basis

The dimension of the base will be decisive to reduce the resistance to a revocation. The bullet bench, for example, will be composed of 44 deputies in 2023 – of which seven are from União Brasil. According to Fraga, parliamentarians are open to negotiating, but for that, Lula should not “run over” Congress. “A lot can be discussed and certainly the government will understand,” he said.

Group coordinator, Captain Augusto (PL-SP) said that the bench is big enough to paralyze work in the Chamber. “If we don’t have a majority, we have enough numbers to get the ‘obstruction kit’ and not let anything go through, either in the commissions or in the plenary”, he said, who will pass command of the bench to Fraga next year.

According to lawyer Marco Aurélio Carvalho, coordinator of the Justice and Public Security group for the transition, Lula will not carry out any repeal without hearing those who militate in the area.

“The repeal will be gradual, staggered over time. There are decrees that will be revoked immediately and others in the first hundred days of the government”, he said, regarding the proposals related to the policy of disarmament.

The intention is to reverse, in a short time, at least decrees 9,845, 9,846 and 9,847, which make the purchase and carrying of weapons more flexible. “Those who have weapons to defend themselves on rural properties and the real CACs (hunters, shooters and collectors) have no reason to fear,” Carvalho said.

precedent

Repeal in early management has an international precedent that inspires the future government. Hours after taking office as president of the United States, Joe Biden signed 17 measures that changed policies adopted in the Donald Trump administration.

“The damage that Trump did to American democracy is the same that Bolsonaro did (in Brazil),” Lula told reporters on Friday.

It is in this context that the new government also intends to revoke 20 foreign trade measures, as reported by Coluna do Estadão.

Also in sight are acts that established health protocols without scientific proof during the covid-19 pandemic, in addition to one hundred decrees and normative acts related to environmental protection, such as measures that prevent the imposition of fines.

Environment

Chosen to lead the ruralist group from next year, deputy Pedro Lupion (União Brasil-PR), stated, however, that the PT indicated that it will open space for dialogue. According to him, repeals in the area of ​​environmental inspection will not be done abruptly. “The new government has been sending signals that it doesn’t want to radicalize,” he said.

He, however, complained that, at the same time that he is issuing these messages, PT members have been acting against projects of interest to the ruralists in Congress.

The deputy mentioned the attempt by the Senate Agriculture Committee to vote on the project that makes the use of pesticides more flexible.

The analysis was postponed after Senators Humberto Costa (PT-PE) and Eliziane Gama (Cidadania-MA), both Lula’s allies, asked that the topic be discussed with the elected government.

Civil society

Lula has also been pressured by civil society organizations. The initiative Uma Concertação pela Amazônia, for example, proposes a sustainable development agenda elaborated by more than 400 employees and thought to be put into practice in the first hundred days of management.

Presented to the different groups of the transition team, the suggestions are translated into bills, decrees and resolutions.

According to sociologist Bruno Gomes, who coordinated the initiative’s mining working group, the proposals are the result of a vast study that not only aims at repealing rules in force, but also changes. “You can’t simply revoke it, you have to replace it with something and not leave any sector without rules,” said Gomes.

Despite pressure from congressmen and civil society, those around Lula want to leave the negotiation on regulatory changes for next year. The evaluation is that the current phase is to propose the revocation, by the technical teams, but it will be up to Lula to manage the execution of the suggestions according to political conditions.

“All the transition groups forwarded what they think is important for society, for the productive sector, for the dynamics of government”, said elected federal deputy Marina Silva (Rede-SP), from the Environment group in the transition.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.