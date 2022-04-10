<br><div id="">\n\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t<article class="newsfull newsfull--gallery">\n\t\t\n\t\t<div class="newsfull__gallerylist">\n\t\t\t\t<div class="row">\n\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>Opening ceremony by INE authorities<span> Twitter.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/div><div class="row">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1649600633319\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/04\/10\/revocacixn_foto_crop1649599664078.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt="Installation of booths in Mexico"\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>Installation of booths in Mexico<span> INE.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1649600633578\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/04\/10\/revocacion_foto_crop1649599694062.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt="Installation of booths in Mexico"\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>Installation of booths in Mexico<span> INE.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1649600633815\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/04\/10\/revocacion_foto_x2x_crop1649599830595.png_2117925592.png" alt="Special Box Social Security Center The Welfare of the IMSS, Le\u00f3n Guanajuato"\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>Special Box Social Security Center The Welfare of the IMSS, Le\u00f3n Guanajuato<span> DEBATE.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/div><div class="row">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1649600633994\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/04\/10\/revocacion_foto_x3x_crop1649599877055.png_2117925592.png" alt="High School No. 1 (high school Jalisco) a few blocks from the Cathedral in Guadalajara"\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>High School No. 1 (high school Jalisco) a few blocks from the Cathedral in Guadalajara<span> DEBATE.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1649600634154\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/04\/10\/revocacion_foto_x6x_crop1649600001682.png_2117925592.png" alt="District 04. District 04. Special box 3073. Historic center of Zapopan, Jalisco DEBATE.

District 04. Special box 3073. Historic center of Zapopan, Jalisco DEBATE. Historic center of Zapopan, Jalisco DEBATE.

Special Box on the Esplanade of the Cabañas Cultural Institute in Guadalajara DEBATE.

Citizens waiting at the polling place where President AMLO will vote DEBATE.

Installation of booth in Mazatlan, Sinaloa DEBATE.

Box of Atapaneo, Michoacan DEBATE.

Special booth at Calle Hidalgo 21, Tonalá, Jalisco DEBATE.

#Revocation #mandate #voting #starts #thousand #voting #booths #Mexico
