As we anticipated, Governor Rubén Rocha Moya met with President López Obrador at the National Palace. The superdelegate Juan de Dios Gámez also attended, they were at the presentation of the National Vaccination Program and analyzed the last stage of mass immunization against covid-19.

Prior to the event, during the morning conference, President López Obrador described the mandate revocation consultation as a complete success and as a historic event in which millions of Mexicans participated. In addition to the fact that it was an unprecedented event that will serve to continue exercising it in the future.

So it was logical that in the meeting at the National Palace there would be an unofficial agenda, in this case the analysis of the mandate revocation consultation. We have information that President López Obrador particularly recognized Governor Rubén Rocha and Super Delegate Juan de Dios Gámez, for the day in Sinaloa with high participation and without incident.

We had said it, the governor and the superdelegate were going to deliver good accounts, in Sinaloa more than 429 thousand citizens attended the vote, of which 95.60 percent were in favor of continuing the president of the republic. So there was recognition at the National Palace and it went very well.

In the national numbers, it is shown that 16 million 392 thousand citizens participated, of which one million voted against, while 15 million 60 thousand 746 Mexicans gave their support for López Obrador to continue in the presidency of the republic until the end of his mandate. And there were 274 thousand 998 ballots that were annulled.

Likewise, in voting by districts in Sinaloa, it was as follows: district 1 of Mazatlán, 66,304 votes were registered; district 2 of Ahome, 65 thousand 180 votes; district 3 of Salvado Alvarado were 65 thousand 195; district 4 of Guasave had 64 thousand 663; District 5 of Culiacán, 53 thousand 520; district 6 of Mazatlan, 66 thousand 152; and district 7 of Culiacán, 48 thousand 186.

In the state numbers, Culiacán stands out, since it was lower than the rest of the municipalities, but it is clear what was the factor that affected it and surely they take it into account in the National Palace, so do not rule out adjustments. The opposite was the case in Mazatlan and Ahome, where there was a large vote. So the mayors made a difference, President López Obrador has the complete report and records absolutely everything.

In short, the mandate revocation consultation showed that Morena has a hard vote of 15 million and it served to warm up engines and oil the machinery for 2024. Before this come the six governorships of this year and the next, one of the jewels of the crown, the State of Mexico. So be very careful.

Outstanding. Information has reached us that there were several PRI members who turned out to vote in the revocation of the mandate. Among those who would have participated in Sunday’s consultation would be the former state leader of the PRI, Jesús Valdés, and the former candidate for the presidency of Mazatlán, Fernando Pucheta.

There is also a record of PRI members who work in the 4T who, by consistency, attended the vote. In the particular case of the former leader of the PRI in Mazatlán, Julieta Torres, she clarified that she participated in the consultation and that she is not a betrayal because she resigned from the tricolor since last year.

Schedule. The coordinator of the federal deputies of Morena, Ignacio Mier, asked the Jucopo to meet next Sunday at 10:00 a.m., this in response to the request that there be greater socialization and that the citizens know in depth the opinion of the Electricity Reform.

Political Memory. “After an electoral recount, it only matters who is the winner. Everyone else is a loser” – Winston Churchill.