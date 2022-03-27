The question of whether or not to vote still lingers. This is because we are used to voting to elect president, governor, mayor, deputies and senators, which are not binding. That is, if there is only one vote, whoever has it wins. On the other hand, the revocation of the mandate is binding, for which it requires that at least 40% of the electoral roll vote. That is why, contrary to an election, not voting also counts in the revocation of a mandate.

Renaming the ratification poll as mandate revocation made it possible to include it in article 84 of the CPEUM1. AMLO can now legitimately control his successor by threatening to revoke his mandate as long as Morena remains the party in executive power and as long as he remains in control of Morena.

Legitimate revocation of mandate, now seeks to strengthen its control of Morena showing that its power of convocation is still valid. It is he, who has mobilized the masses to protest marches, to post-election sit-ins, to abandon the PRD, to collect 30.1 million votes in his favor in his last presidential campaign and to collect almost 3 million signatures to carry out the vote. for revocation of mandate. AMLO wants the revocation of the mandate to be binding. With this, like the Pied Piper of Hamelin 2, if his successor does not fulfill his part, he revokes the mandate and takes the voters to where it suits him best.

To be binding, if the vote on April 10 had a structure similar to that of the presidential elections organized by the INE (see graph at the end), 20 million votes from its supporters and 17.6 million from its opponents would be required. For every vote less from his opponents, AMLO would need one more vote to make up for it. If none of his opponents voted, it would be virtually impossible for his supporters to reach the required 37.6 million votes. He would have to get an additional 7.5 million votes to the 30.1 million votes he got in the presidential election.

Although it is uphill, it is easier for AMLO to get the link than for the opposition to add one more vote to that of his followers. Therefore, AMLO’s Achilles heel is that his opponents do not vote. His ability to summon him to achieve future recalls would be questioned and therefore insufficient to perpetuate himself in Morena.

If you are in favor of revoking AMLO’s mandate, you are late. The real opportunity of April 10 is to weaken its convening power. Prevent the Pied Piper of Hamelin from taking you to his ranch.

