Electoral specialists, politicians and even fans of the López Obrador government will be able to say mass.

They may say that the Mexican electoral system is the most imperfect; that it does not fulfill its original spirit and that it must be changed.

And they will even be able to justify the authoritarian regression that President López Obrador intends with his “tacky” Electoral Reform; an amendment that rather seems like a threat to the stability of the country.

However, nothing justifies that during the 30 days prior to the Revocation of the Mandate, such an exercise of supposed direct democracy has become one of the most scandalous constitutional violations in the history of Mexico.

Even the scandal is greater than the times of “the perfect dictatorship” of Díaz Ordaz, Luis Echeverría and López Portillo together, where the simulation took care of the ways to avoid today’s cynicism and impudence, which led to the other López; to Jolopo, to coin a classic: “the worst thing that can happen to us is to become a country of cynics”, he came to say.

Today the constitutional trampling is such, so many violators of the Magna Carta and of such a level of public responsibility who trample on the Supreme Law that that warning was fulfilled.

Yes, today Mexico is in the hands of not only cynical but also shameless politicians and public servants who even boast of their taste for violating the Constitution, with a new classic: “yes, the law was violated… so what?”, as the headline boasted of Treasury.

And it is that in Mexico today not only President López violates the Constitution, but also the Secretary of the Interior, the “carnal ministers” of the Court; governors of Morena; the entire presidential cabinet, including the director of the National Guard, the head of Morena, Mario Delgado, and, of course, the deputies and senators of the official party.

And if Morena’s lackeys in Los Tres Poderes de la Unión violate the highest constitutional order, then the conclusion is obvious: today we are experiencing one of the most ungovernable moments in history.

And the reason is elementary: AMLO’s is one of the most ineffective and unproductive governments in history; It is the most lying government in history and, as if that were not enough, it is the administration that systematically violates the Constitution the most.

Therefore, the dangerous and uncontrollable spiral of ungovernability is in everyone’s eyes; a political defect whose greatest and most lacerating sign is the spiral of unbridled violence.

And it is that an ineffective government, without results, without credibility and that violates the laws every day but above all that hides the violations of the Magna Carta, is a failed government.

And in this scenario, the distance between a failed government and a “narco-government” is the minimum possible distance.

Therefore, it is worth a minimum count of the most flagrant constitutional violations in the 30 days prior to the Revocation of Mandate.

For example, on Friday, April 1, the INE reported that the Mandate Revocation process “is already the one that has recorded the most constitutional violations.”

The above occurred after the Institute itself ordered to withdraw, for the umpteenth time, “all billboards about the election of April 10 throughout the country”, where the vote in favor of López Obrador is requested.

Even the counselor Ciro Murayama affirmed that the revocation of the mandate “is being used as a tool to manipulate the citizens from power” and assured that it is the procedure with the most violations of the Constitution”, since in the last 60 days has issued a precautionary measure every three days.

This is what he said: “it is unfortunate that 10 days after the Revocation of the Mandate we are seeing how from power and from public service the established rules of the game are being broken. We are facing a political process with more violations of the rules, the Constitution and the law from the power that is known, we are experiencing a situation of abnormality and abuse of the powerful of violation of the rights of citizenship.

In turn, López Obrador reproached that the INE only prevents demonstrations against the “revocation of mandate” to those who sympathize with his government, and not against his critics. That is why he demanded “impartiality” from the electoral referee.

What he does not understand is that his statement confirms that, from the Palace, an illegal propaganda campaign was ordered that violates the Constitution.

But in addition, it is also for everyone to see that Yasmín Esquivel Mossa and Margarita Ríos-Farjat –the “carnal” ministers of President López Obrador, denied an injunction for the fraudulent dissemination of the Revocation of Mandate.

That is, those responsible for ensuring respect for the Constitution –in the Judiciary–, decided to endorse the violation of the Magna Carta after that decision was imposed on them from the Palace.

Another top-level official, such as the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, began a series of tours of the country last weekend, which in reality became a proselytizing campaign in favor of the Revocation of the Mandate.

That tour started in Coahuila and Chihuahua and was severely criticized by all opponents.

However, the president himself covered up that violation of the Supreme Law, since his morning last Monday.

For this reason, deputies and senators from the PRI, PAN and PRD demanded the resignation of the presidential candidate and governor.

And it is that the government portfolio, in a presidential system like the Mexican one, must be held by a public servant who guarantees precisely respect for the law and, especially, for the Constitution.

At the end of the day, the Revocation of the Mandate has become the greatest exhibitor of the monstrosities that a desperate and cornered president is capable of, who sees his project crumble and who knows that he will go down in history as the worst president and the one who has violated the Constitution.

At the time