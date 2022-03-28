The inauguration of the Felipe Angeles International Airport and the imminence of the referendum to revoke/ratify the lopezobradorista presidency gave a new dynamic not only to the presidential succession process in the National Palace, but it is already moving the internal springs in the opposition parties.

The Palacio Nacional 2024 digital magazine that circulates as of Monday (https://indicadorpolitico.com.mx/?page_id=12227) critically addresses the next presidential election based on the crisis of definition and even the existence of the political parties registered in the National Electoral Institute and puts on the table for debate the imminence of a political-electoral reform based on the criterion that the current structure for organizing elections was distorted during the presidency of counselor Lorenzo Córdova Vianello, which ends in mid of 2023.

The magazine recalls that the IFE was created by President Carlos Salinas de Gortari as a mirror institution of the old Federal Electoral Commission of Manuel Bartlett Díaz, although with another pompous name and the crafty incorporation of the Council of Citizens of nonpartisan presumption. However, the IFE and then the INE have been instances of perversion of the freedom to vote and the electoral body has become an obstacle to real democracy as a political game between the parties as protagonists of democracy.

President López Obrador has offered a new electoral reform, but so far the main signs reveal only the replacement of the current citizen councilors without modifying the structure of the General Council as an anti-democratic and authoritarian customs. The INE should dedicate itself only to installing voting booths, distributing ballots and counting votes, leaving the complaints to other more functional instances and less controlled by the parties. The disappearance of the General Council should give way to a functional structure of area general directors and unenlightened officials who feel they are the fathers of Mexican democracy, such as Córdova Vianello and the councilor Ciro Murayama.

The magazine makes a historical evaluation of the Mexican political parties in the post-revolutionary era and concludes that they do not represent classes, ideological projects or government proposals, but rather have ended up falling into the territory of the well-known Michaels curse that states that all political organizations drift into an oligarchy. In this sense, the parties are currently mere employment agencies that distribute candidacies based on the interests of the oligarchies that direct them.

The De Tapados y Destapados column includes the playful game of the president of the republic when he announced his list of candidates from the opposition parties and forced the PAN to open its list of candidates. The self-uncovering of minor figures who lack presence and leadership in their parties and who want to develop media campaigns are also collected.

Gerardo Lozada highlights the meaning of a favorable political week for the president of the republic. Rafael Abascal reviews the electoral trends in Quintana Roo and provides elements that reveal that not everything is resolved in advance in favor of Morena and that the undecided will play an important role on voting day. Patricia Campos begins to explore the political organization of the Mexican extreme right and recalls how Vicente Fox in 2000 achieved popular support to displace the PRI from the Presidency.

Diego Velázquez refers to the case of Oaxacan Governor Alejandro Murat Hinojosa and places him with competition for the presidency of the republic, but highlights the fact that he represents the interests of President López Obrador in the south. Rodolfo Reyes records the fact that the head of the capital’s government Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo was the pre-candidate who capitalized on all the paraphernalia surrounding the AIFA and thereby underlines the presidential preferences. Samuel Schmidt continues to explore the international scene and provides sufficient data to place COVID-19 as an electoral factor. And Teresa Gil analyzes the negative role of the president adviser Lorenzo Córdova Vianello in the revocation process that has been hindered by the INE authorities.

